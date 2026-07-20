Monsoon Set to Return: Will India Finally Get Relief From Weeks of Heat and Dry Weather?

The time has come to say goodbye to heat as the southwest monsoon is expected to gain strength this week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread showers are likely to occur in several parts of the country.

The monsoon revival is likely to begin over Northeast India. It may then spread towards East, Central and North India in the early part of next week. Many areas that have been facing dry conditions and high humidity could receive much-needed rain. Some regions may also experience thunderstorms and heavy showers.

Monsoon Update: New Bay of Bengal System to Boost Monsoon Activity

The fresh spell of rain is expected to be triggered by a new low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal. As this weather system approaches eastern and central India, it may help to bring back the monsoon trough to its normal position over northern India. The monsoon trough is an important weather feature that determines where rain will fall during the monsoon season.

Weather Update Today: Shift in Monsoon Trough Brings Hope for Rain Relief

The monsoon trough had moved closer to the Himalayan foothills in the past few weeks. This resulted in heavy rains in the hilly areas while most of the plains areas were dry.

The trough is now predicted to track south again. This could lead to moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea to spread over more parts of India. Therefore, a few states may experience increased rainfall activity.

Why Did India Experience a Long Dry Spell?

Weather experts have described the recent dry period as a “break monsoon” phase. This is a normal part of the southwest monsoon when rainfall reduces temporarily, especially over central India.

But this year the dry phase was aggravated due to the formation of a lesser number of low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal. Less rainfall was also due to weak moisture flow from the Arabian Sea and sinking air conditions that inhibited cloud formation.

Weather Update: India Faces 24% Rainfall Deficit

This monsoon, Indian has witnessed rainfall much less than expected. As per reports, the country has received 244.6 mm of rain while the normal rain is 323.1 mm, which indicates that there is a deficit of rainfall of around 24 per cent. The dry conditions have affected many areas and sparked concerns about heat and water supplies.

High Humidity and Heat Make Conditions Worse

The dry weather also has produced more heat stress in many states. Although moisture levels remained high in the air, fewer clouds allowed stronger sunlight to heat the land. This pushed the “feels-like” temperature, also known as the heat index, above 40 degrees Celsius in many cities.

People experienced uncomfortable conditions due to the combination of heat and humidity.

August Rainfall Will Decide Monsoon Performance

It will be vital to see how the upcoming few weeks work for the Indian monsoon. As per experts, the August rainfall will play a key role in deciding whether the monsoon can help to recover the current deficit. A Strong revival could help to reduce the rainfall deficit.