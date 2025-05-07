Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Morale at an All-Time High’: Kangana Ranaut on Operation Sindoor and PM’s Leadership

‘Morale at an All-Time High’: Kangana Ranaut on Operation Sindoor and PM’s Leadership

The mission, which targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), was hailed as a strategic success.

‘Morale at an All-Time High’: Kangana Ranaut on Operation Sindoor and PM’s Leadership

'Morale at an All-Time High': Kangana Ranaut on Operation Sindoor and PM's Leadership


Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut expressed admiration for the Indian Armed Forces and the central government following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

The mission, which targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), was hailed as a strategic success.

Backing the Forces and Leadership

Kangana emphasized her confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating the country feels secure under his guidance.

She remarked, “Our security forces protect us, may God protect them…PM Modi named this operation as Operation Sindoor….Pradhan Mantri ji ke saath hum sab ka manobal hai.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Referring to the pain endured by the families of terror victims, she added, “While our mothers and daughters watched, their husbands were gunned down…those deaths are being avenged.”

Precision Strikes and Tactical Execution

Operation Sindoor was a joint effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

It involved coordinated precision strikes on nine targets, including four within Pakistan — Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya — and five located in PoJK.

Sources confirmed that all intended terror bases were effectively neutralized.

These targets were reportedly harboring high-level operatives from terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

A Calculated Response

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also acknowledged the government’s deliberate approach in executing the operation.

He stated, “The government has taken care not to give the other side an opportunity to expand the conflict in the sense that they have only attacked identified terror bases and launchpads.”

Tharoor further explained, “The places mentioned in the (defence) briefing have been known to host terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen. We have really got a very responsible and thought-through approach in attacking these places.”

This operation marks India’s most extensive strike into Pakistan’s undisputed territory since 1971, highlighting a significant escalation in New Delhi’s military resolve.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s Muridke Locals Describe Drone Attack on Mosque’s Office During Operation Sindoor

 

Filed under

kangana ranaut Narendra Modi Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra M

PM Modi Briefs President Droupadi Murmu On Operation Sindoor After Precision Strikes On Terror Camps
newsx

Stock Market Reacts To Operation Sindoor: Nifty, Sensex Slip Amid India’s Strikes On Pakistan Terror...
newsx

Picture Of The Day: 2 Women Officers Lead Operation Sindoor From The Front, Who Ae...
Kerala BJP President Raje

‘India Will Defeat Pakistani Terrorism’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Hails Armed Forces After Operation Sindoor
newsx

What Pahalgam Terror Victims’ Families Said About Operation Sindoor
newsx

Watch, Before And After Of JeM’s Core Base Used For Training Terrorist, Markaz Subhanallah Camp
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Briefs President Droupadi Murmu On Operation Sindoor After Precision Strikes On Terror Camps

PM Modi Briefs President Droupadi Murmu On Operation Sindoor After Precision Strikes On Terror Camps

Stock Market Reacts To Operation Sindoor: Nifty, Sensex Slip Amid India’s Strikes On Pakistan Terror Camps

Stock Market Reacts To Operation Sindoor: Nifty, Sensex Slip Amid India’s Strikes On Pakistan Terror...

Picture Of The Day: 2 Women Officers Lead Operation Sindoor From The Front, Who Ae They?

Picture Of The Day: 2 Women Officers Lead Operation Sindoor From The Front, Who Ae...

‘India Will Defeat Pakistani Terrorism’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Hails Armed Forces After Operation Sindoor

‘India Will Defeat Pakistani Terrorism’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Hails Armed Forces After Operation Sindoor

What Pahalgam Terror Victims’ Families Said About Operation Sindoor

What Pahalgam Terror Victims’ Families Said About Operation Sindoor

Entertainment

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media