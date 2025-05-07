The mission, which targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), was hailed as a strategic success.

'Morale at an All-Time High': Kangana Ranaut on Operation Sindoor and PM's Leadership

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut expressed admiration for the Indian Armed Forces and the central government following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

The mission, which targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), was hailed as a strategic success.

Backing the Forces and Leadership

Kangana emphasized her confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating the country feels secure under his guidance.

She remarked, “Our security forces protect us, may God protect them…PM Modi named this operation as Operation Sindoor….Pradhan Mantri ji ke saath hum sab ka manobal hai.”

Referring to the pain endured by the families of terror victims, she added, “While our mothers and daughters watched, their husbands were gunned down…those deaths are being avenged.”

Precision Strikes and Tactical Execution

Operation Sindoor was a joint effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

It involved coordinated precision strikes on nine targets, including four within Pakistan — Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya — and five located in PoJK.

Sources confirmed that all intended terror bases were effectively neutralized.

These targets were reportedly harboring high-level operatives from terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

A Calculated Response

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also acknowledged the government’s deliberate approach in executing the operation.

He stated, “The government has taken care not to give the other side an opportunity to expand the conflict in the sense that they have only attacked identified terror bases and launchpads.”

Tharoor further explained, “The places mentioned in the (defence) briefing have been known to host terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen. We have really got a very responsible and thought-through approach in attacking these places.”

This operation marks India’s most extensive strike into Pakistan’s undisputed territory since 1971, highlighting a significant escalation in New Delhi’s military resolve.

(With Inputs From ANI)

