‘More Terrorists In Pak Than All Over World’: Ghulam Nabi Azad During Visit to Bahrain For All-Party Delegation

During a visit to Bahrain, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad strongly criticised Pakistan’s role in global terrorism. Speaking as part of a multi-party Indian Parliamentary delegation, Azad said that Pakistan likely harbors more terrorists than any other country in the world.

“If we see, probably the number of terrorists that are living in Pakistan is more than the number of terrorists residing all over the world,” Azad told news agency ANI, reflecting on the state of cross-border terrorism.

Azad, who now heads the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, is part of a diverse Indian team led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda. This team is currently visiting Bahrain as part of a global outreach following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

“Mini India” in Bahrain and message of unity

Azad praised Bahrain for its multicultural harmony, describing it as a “mini India” due to its diverse population living in peace. He stressed that despite political differences at home, Indian leaders are united when representing the country abroad.

“I am happy to see that it (Bahrain) looks like mini India. The people from every religion live here. There are no restrictions,” he said.

He continued, “Regarding our political intention, we might belong to different political parties in India, but here we come as Indians… Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion. However, eastern Pakistan (Bangladesh) and western Pakistan were not able to stay united… But in our country, people from all religions stay united. We live in peace and harmony.”

Azad’s remarks underlined a central message the delegation is carrying across multiple nations—that India, despite its political and religious diversity, stands united against terrorism.

India and Bahrain share strong anti-terror ties: Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Former Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, also part of the visiting delegation, emphasized the longstanding cooperation between India and Bahrain on counter-terrorism. He pointed to agreements dating back several years as evidence of this strong relationship.

“We already have a dialogue on security with Bahrain. We signed an agreement on fighting terrorism with Bahrain in 2015. Subsequently, in 2019, we made the decision to establish a joint dialogue on security,” Shringla explained.

He added, “If you see during the Prime Minister’s visit, the joint statement reflects a very strong commitment from both sides. I think there is a very strong sense of commitment to fighting terrorism, including through regular exchanges between the two sides. So I think those channels of communication between our concerned security agencies will continue.”

Shringla said that Bahrain has shown a sincere willingness to partner with India in this global challenge and pointed to ongoing cooperation between security agencies as a key pillar of the relationship.

Delegation highlights India’s global outreach after Pahalgam attack

The all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda also includes:

Nishikant Dubey (BJP MP)

Phangnon Konyak (BJP MP)

Rekha Sharma (BJP MP)

Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM MP)

Satnam Singh Sandhu (MP)

Ghulam Nabi Azad (Democratic Progressive Azad Party)

Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Former Foreign Secretary & Envoy)

This is one of seven global delegations being sent out by India to counter growing misinformation and build international awareness around India’s fight against terrorism. The visits are taking place in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria, and aim to reinforce India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

According to officials, the teams are also working to explain the circumstances surrounding India’s Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike on terror camps in Pakistan-controlled areas after the deadly attack in Pahalgam.

A united message across party lines

The inclusion of MPs from multiple political parties—including the Congress breakaway Democratic Progressive Azad Party, BJP, AIMIM, and others—sends a strong message that when it comes to national security, India speaks in one voice.

While domestic politics may remain divisive, the delegation has made it clear that India remains united on the world stage when confronting terrorism and defending its citizens.

The Bahrain visit is just one part of India’s ongoing diplomatic effort to tell its side of the story after the recent spike in terrorist violence and ensure that international partners understand both the urgency and unity behind India’s actions.