Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
More Than 100,000 Indians Fought For France In 1914, PM Modi Pays Tribute Says ‘Their bravery will never be forgotten!’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday paid homage to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I and World War II during their visit to the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille.

“President Emmanuel Macron and I paid our respects to the brave soldiers who fought in the World Wars, including many Indian soldiers who displayed immense courage and dedication,” Prime Minister Modi shared on X (formerly Twitter). “Their sacrifice and valor will always be remembered. They fought with unwavering strength, hoping for a peaceful world.”

Macron also expressed his heartfelt tribute, acknowledging the significant role of Indian soldiers in France’s history. “More than 100,000 Indian soldiers fought for France during World War I. Sadly, 10,000 of them never returned. They landed in Marseille before facing the horrors of trench warfare. Their sacrifice creates an unbreakable bond between France and India,” Macron posted.

Indian Soldiers in World War I

Macron’s reference to 1914 highlights the year when Indian soldiers first arrived in France to support Allied forces during World War I. At the time, India was under British rule, and the country contributed troops as part of the British war effort.

Initially deployed to protect the Suez Canal in Egypt, the Indian troops were redirected to Marseille due to the urgent need for reinforcements in Europe. Two divisions—the Lahore Division and the Meerut Division—landed in Marseille in late September 1914. After a brief acclimatization period, they were sent to the front lines in October.

Harsh Realities of Trench Warfare

The Indian soldiers, accustomed to fighting in warmer climates, struggled with the freezing conditions in the muddy trenches of France and Belgium. Poor clothing and inadequate protection against the cold made survival a challenge. Pneumonia and trench foot claimed many lives.

Despite the challenges, Indian soldiers participated in several key battles, including those at Neuve-Chapelle, Givenchy, Festubert, Aubers Ridge, and Loos. Their resilience and courage became legendary.

In one notable instance during the First Battle of Ypres, Sepoy Khudadad Khan of the 129th Baluchis fought to the last man with his machine gun despite being seriously wounded. For his extraordinary bravery, he became the first Indian soldier to be awarded the Victoria Cross, Britain’s highest military honor.

Another Victoria Cross recipient was Naik Darwan Singh of the 1st Battalion, 39th Garhwal Rifles. In November 1914, despite being wounded, he led a successful assault to reclaim trenches occupied by German forces.

The Second Battle of Ypres in April 1915 brought a new horror—chemical warfare. Indian troops were among the first to experience the devastating effects of chlorine gas, adding to the immense suffering on the front lines.

Letters from the Front

The British Library has preserved letters written by Indian soldiers during the war, offering a glimpse into their experiences. One soldier from Ludhiana wrote, “Do not mourn my death, for I will die a warrior’s death, wearing the clothes of a soldier. There is no greater honor.”

Another soldier shared his fears in a letter written in Garhwali: “Father, the bombs fall like snow, and the mud is as deep as a man’s waist. Survival is uncertain. Only the most fortunate will see their family again.”

Remembering Their Sacrifice

The tribute at Mazargues War Cemetery stands as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers in a distant land. Their contributions not only shaped the course of history but also forged an enduring connection between India and France.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the cemetery, accompanied by President Macron, symbolized a deep respect for those who laid down their lives for a better future—a legacy of courage and sacrifice that will never be forgotten.

