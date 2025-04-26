More Than 250,000 Pay Final Respects To Pope Francis Before State Funeral At St. Peter’s Square

More than 250,000 mourners gathered in Rome to pay final respects to Pope Francis before his state funeral at St. Peter’s Square, with world leaders and the poor in attendance.

More than 250,000 people gathered over three days to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, as public viewing ended Friday ahead of his state funeral at St. Peter’s Square. Ordinary mourners, world leaders, and statesmen joined the massive turnout, reflecting the deep connection Francis had built across the globe.

A total of 164 delegations, including 54 heads of state and 12 reigning sovereigns, have confirmed attendance at the funeral. As reported by 1News, notable figures such as U.S. President Donald Trump, Argentine President Javier Milei, and French President Emmanuel Macron will be present to honor the late pontiff.

Final Farewell and Public Viewing

Thousands waited for hours in long lines to say goodbye to Francis, who passed away Monday at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke. Due to overwhelming crowds, the Vatican extended the Basilica’s opening hours overnight.

The viewing concluded with a solemn changing of the guards beside the pope’s open coffin, where he lay dressed in red robes, a bishop’s pointed miter, and holding a rosary. Giovanni Guarino, who traveled from Naples, expressed hope that Francis’ successor would follow his footsteps of compassion and service to the marginalized.

Emotional Tributes from the Faithful

As reported by 1News, many came with deeply personal motivations. Aurelia Ballarini, a Roman neighbor, described Francis as a grandfather figure who brought warmth and comfort through his daily greetings on Facebook. “He gave everything, gave all of himself, up to the end,” she said, tearfully recalling her grief.

Meanwhile, retired flight attendant Francesca Codato admitted feeling guilt for initially dismissing Francis due to her devotion to former Pope St. John Paul II. After witnessing videos of Francis’ humanitarian acts, she sought forgiveness, stating she recognized his enormous humanity and closeness to ordinary people.

Preparations for Burial and Security Measures

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, serving as camerlengo, will oversee the sealing of Francis’ coffin. A white cloth will be placed over his face, and the coffin will include a bag of coins minted during his papacy and a one-page summary of his achievements.

In keeping with his lifelong dedication to the poor, a group of marginalized individuals will honor the pope when his coffin arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica for burial. As reported by 1News, the burial will take place privately, near an icon of the Madonna dear to Francis. His tombstone bears the simple Latin engraving: “Franciscus.”

Cardinals are scheduled to visit St. Mary Major Basilica on Sunday, entering through the Holy Door to venerate the Salus Populi Romani icon and offer evening prayers.

To manage the large crowds expected, Italy is deploying over 2,500 police officers and 1,500 soldiers. Additional security measures include positioning an armed naval vessel off the coast and placing fighter jets on standby, according to Italian media reports.

World Leaders and the Next Steps

Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, is expected to arrive after the pope’s coffin is sealed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s attendance remains uncertain, with the leader indicating he may attend depending on the situation at home due to ongoing war challenges.

Meanwhile, cardinals gathered on Friday morning to discuss church matters. Cardinal François-Xavier Bustillo, reflecting on the atmosphere, described it as “good” but clarified that discussions were still ongoing, and no conclave date to elect the next pope has been set yet.

Bustillo remembered Francis as “a free man” who “humanised the church without desacralising it,” emphasizing the profound impact Francis had on both the faithful and the broader world.

