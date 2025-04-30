Home
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
  More Than 400 Flights Delayed Due To Weather Conditions And Delhi Airport Runway Closures; What You Need To Know

More Than 400 Flights Delayed Due To Weather Conditions And Delhi Airport Runway Closures; What You Need To Know

Travelers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) had a tough time on Tuesday, with over 400 flights delayed because of bad weather and a closed runway that’s still under repair. The delays started piling up early in the day and lasted well into the night, causing major trouble for passengers trying to get in or out of the city.

Travelers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) had a tough time on Tuesday, with over 400 flights delayed because of bad weather and a closed runway that’s still under repair. The delays started piling up early in the day and lasted well into the night, causing major trouble for passengers trying to get in or out of the city.

According to airport officials, a mix of strong easterly winds and ongoing work on one of the main runways made it harder to manage flight traffic. Usually, the airport handles up to 46 landings per hour when the winds blow from the west. But when easterly winds come in, that number drops to 32.

One of the busiest runways, 10/28, is currently shut for upgrades. The plan was to finish the work before May 15, assuming that easterly winds wouldn’t start until then. But the winds arrived earlier than expected, causing a traffic jam in the skies and leading to back-to-back delays.

Hundreds of Flights Affected, Delays Keep Growing

By Tuesday night, flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed that 198 arriving flights and 443 departures had been delayed. That’s a huge number — and the delays weren’t just for a few minutes either. Most outgoing flights were running an average of 20 minutes behind schedule.

And this wasn’t a one-day problem. On Monday, 307 flights arriving into Delhi were also delayed. By Tuesday evening, more than 140 arrivals were already late. With no clear fix in sight, travelers have been facing non-stop delays.

Airport Tries to Keep People Updated

Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL), the agency that runs IGIA, posted several advisories on social media to warn people about possible delays. One update, shared around 6:23 PM on Tuesday, said that air traffic control would slow down incoming flights between 8:30 PM and 12:30 AM to keep things safe.

“These are safety measures we have to take based on international rules,” DIAL said in its post, trying to calm worried passengers.

Weather Department Had Already Warned About This

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rough weather ahead of time, warning that strong easterly winds could cause flight delays from April 26 to May 4. Unfortunately, their forecast turned out to be spot on.

Because of the unexpected wind shift, along with the closed runway, the airport doesn’t have enough capacity to handle all the flights it usually does. That’s why everything has been running slower than normal.

Passengers Frustrated, But Officials Say Safety Comes First

Not surprisingly, people stuck at the airport were annoyed and frustrated. Some missed connections, while others waited for hours with little information. Still, airport officials said that keeping everyone safe is more important than running on time.

“Delays aren’t ideal, but with changing wind conditions and construction going on, safety has to be the top priority,” one official said.

More Delays Likely in the Days Ahead

Unfortunately, the trouble might not be over yet. With the easterly winds expected to stick around until May 4, and runway repairs still in progress, airport authorities say delays could continue for a few more days.

Travelers are being advised to check their flight status regularly, get to the airport early, and be prepared for last-minute changes. DIAL also said they’ll keep sharing updates online to help passengers stay informed.

