PM Modi underscored the provisions of the Union Budget, calling it the most middle-class-friendly financial plan since India’s Independence.

Ahead of Delhi Elections, PM Narendra Modi, in a high-energy rally ahead of the February 5 assembly elections, positioned the upcoming contest as a choice between “AAP-da” (a term he used to describe the Aam Aadmi Party’s governance) and “Modi’s Guarantee.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Most Middle-Class Friendly Budget in History’

Modi underscored the provisions of the Union Budget, calling it the most middle-class-friendly financial plan since India’s Independence.

He emphasized that individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh have never received such tax relief before, and the budget ensures support for employment-generating sectors such as tourism and manufacturing. With salaried professionals forming a significant voter base in Delhi, Modi’s direct appeal to them highlighted his government’s commitment to meeting their aspirations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The middle class is saying this is the most friendly Budget for them in India’s history,” Modi stated, underscoring how his government has consistently prioritized their needs.

Attack on AAP: ‘11 Years of Destruction’

Launching a scathing attack on the AAP-led Delhi government, Modi accused it of failing the people over the past 11 years. He alleged that the party’s policies had resulted in the shutdown of factories and widespread corruption.

“Those who have looted people will have to account for it,” he asserted, vowing to bring accountability and transparency to governance in the capital.

He also accused AAP of misleading the public with false promises, dubbing their governance style as “AAP-da”, a wordplay on “Aapda” (disaster). In contrast, he pitched the BJP’s campaign as a promise backed by “Modi’s Guarantee.”

BJP’s Promises

Modi reiterated that under BJP rule, no jhuggi (slum dwelling) would be demolished and no welfare scheme would be discontinued. He assured the public that a BJP government in Delhi would not only continue existing benefits but enhance them.

Highlighting key promises from the BJP manifesto, he spoke about schemes for senior citizens and women. He also announced that, if elected, his government would provide â‚¹2,500 to women by March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

“Women have been my protective shield,” he said, crediting them for their strong support in securing his third term as Prime Minister.

In a bid to woo Delhi’s large Purvanchali voter base, Modi reminded the crowd that he represents Varanasi in Parliament. He stressed the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) commitment to Bihar’s development and highlighted several Bihar-centric proposals in the Union Budget.

BJP Confident of Victory

Expressing his confidence in BJP’s win, Modi urged people to take note of his prediction:

“You can note it down” the BJP government will be formed in Delhi on February 8, and by March 8, women will start receiving ₹ 2,500.”

Taking a direct dig at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Modi accused AAP leaders of being disconnected from the struggles of ordinary citizens.

“Those who live in ‘sheesh mahal’ (glass palaces) cannot relate to a poor family’s jhuggi or a middle-class family’s 2BHK flat,” he said, hinting at Kejriwal’s alleged extravagant lifestyle.

He also pointed out that multiple AAP leaders, including sitting MLAs denied tickets for the upcoming elections, had quit the party, an indication, he claimed, of growing dissatisfaction within its ranks.

ALSO READ: Delhi Elections 2025: PM Modi Slams AAP At BJP’s ‘Sankalp Rally’ In RK Puram