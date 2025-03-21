Home
Friday, March 21, 2025
Most Unexpected Collab Of 2025! Bill Gates And Sachin Tendulkar Share Vada Pav In Viral Video | Watch

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has once again expressed his admiration for India’s rich culture and rapid progress. During his recent visit to the country, Gates actively engaged with the local people, experienced Indian cuisine, and hinted at a significant new collaboration.

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has once again expressed his admiration for India’s rich culture and rapid progress. During his recent visit to the country, Gates actively engaged with the local people, experienced Indian cuisine, and hinted at a significant new collaboration.

Sharing a Snack with Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to Instagram, Gates posted a video featuring himself alongside Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The two icons were seen relishing vada pav, a popular Maharashtrian street food. “A snack break before we get to work,” Gates captioned the video, adding the words “serve soon,” which suggests an upcoming initiative.

He also tagged both the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, fueling curiosity about a possible joint effort between the two.

 

Social Media Buzz and Reactions

The video quickly gained widespread attention, receiving likes and comments from notable cricket personalities such as Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan. Gates’ visit and his interaction with Tendulkar sparked excitement among fans and followers, eager to know more about their collaboration.

Gates’ Enthusiasm for India’s Progress

Before his meeting with Tendulkar, Gates had already expressed his excitement about being in India. In an earlier video announcing his arrival, he praised the country’s ability to tackle global challenges through innovation and technological advancements.

In a recent blog post, Gates reflected on his previous visits to India, stating that he always left inspired by the “smart and ambitious” individuals working on creative solutions to some of the world’s toughest problems. He also reiterated his belief that India is on its way to becoming a global superpower, a prediction he made years ago.

A Visit Marked by High-Profile Meetings

As part of his visit, Gates attended the ‘Future Forward: Shaping Global Futures with Indian Innovations’ event. At the event, he spoke highly of India’s advancements in various sectors and recalled his first visit to the country in 1997. Even then, he had been impressed by the talent and dedication of Indian professionals.

 

Gates also held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key Indian leaders, further emphasizing his commitment to fostering collaborations that drive positive change.

Filed under

bill gates collaboration new project sachin tendulkar viral video

