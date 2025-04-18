Mother Mixed Poison In Curd Rice To Kill Her 3 Kids, Reason Will Shock You

The incident, which took place in the Sangareddy district last month, is being described by police as a premeditated act fueled by her desire to leave her family and start afresh with her lover.

In a deeply disturbing case that has left the community in shock, a 45-year-old woman in Telangana has been arrested for allegedly murdering her three children by poisoning their dinner. The incident, which took place in the Sangareddy district last month, is being described by police as a premeditated act fueled by her desire to leave her family and start afresh with her lover.

The accused, identified as Rajitha, is a schoolteacher and mother of three. According to police officials, she laced curd rice with a poisonous substance and served it to her children during dinner. In an apparent effort to mislead investigators and deflect suspicion, she is believed to have consumed a small portion of the tainted food herself.

A Tragic Night Unfolds

Rajitha’s husband, Chennaya, a factory worker, was on his night shift at the time of the incident and did not eat the meal. When he returned home the next morning, he found his children unresponsive and Rajitha also showing signs of illness. All four were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared the children dead on arrival. Rajitha, however, survived after receiving treatment.

Initial suspicion fell on Chennaya due to his unexplained absence during the incident. He was briefly detained by police for questioning but was released after preliminary investigation ruled out his involvement.

A Chilling Motive Emerges

As police delved deeper into the case, a disturbing motive came to light. Investigators revealed that Rajitha had rekindled a relationship with a former schoolmate after reconnecting with him during a recent class reunion. The two began an affair, and Rajitha reportedly expressed a desire to abandon her current life and be with her lover.

Police sources said Rajitha viewed her children as an obstacle to her plans. “This was not an impulsive act. She had been planning the murders and chose poison to eliminate her children without raising suspicion,” said an officer familiar with the investigation.

Authorities have charged Rajitha with multiple counts of murder under the Indian Penal Code. She remains in police custody as the investigation continues, and officials say forensic analysis of the food and toxicology reports will be submitted as evidence in the case.

