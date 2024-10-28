‘Mother Teresa Visited My Home’, Says Priyanka Gandhi Shares Touching Story

While campaigning in Wayanad, Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recounted a touching story involving Mother Teresa, highlighting the profound impact the late humanitarian had on her life. Speaking at an election rally, she recalled how Mother Teresa visited her home just months after the assassination of her father, Rajiv Gandhi. During this visit, she encouraged Priyanka to dedicate herself to serving the less fortunate.

Priyanka expressed her gratitude for the warmth she has received from the people of Wayanad. “A few days ago, when I came to file my nomination, I met a man from the Army who told me his mother wanted to see me. Although she couldn’t walk, I visited her home. She embraced me as if I were her own child, and in that moment, I felt like I had a mother here in Wayanad,” Priyanka shared, reflecting on the deep connections formed in the community.

MUST READ: Government Is Expected To Initiate Census In 2025, Congress Demands Caste Census

Recalling her encounter with Mother Teresa, Priyanka described how, at just 19 years old, she was deeply moved when the nun visited her family during a challenging time. “I had a fever and couldn’t go out, but she came to my room, placed her hand on my head, and gave me a rosary, urging me to work with her,” Priyanka reminisced. Inspired by this experience, she eventually joined Mother Teresa’s organization, where she taught children and engaged in various service activities, such as cooking and cleaning.

Priyanka emphasized the importance of community support, drawing parallels between her experiences with Mother Teresa and the solidarity she has witnessed in Wayanad, particularly during challenging times like landslides. “I have seen how you all helped each other, and it makes me proud. You are courageous people,” she remarked.

In addition to her heartfelt story, Priyanka Gandhi also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that his policies favor his close associates. “Every policy seems designed to benefit the PM’s friends,” she stated, reinforcing her stance on the need for accountability in governance.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka’s brother, also praised her during the campaign for taking care of their mother, Sonia Gandhi, after their father’s death. He highlighted the sacrifices Priyanka made at just 17, noting, “It was my sister who looked after my mother during that difficult time.”

As the Congress candidate for the Wayanad by-elections following Rahul’s previous victory in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign is infused with personal stories that resonate with the electorate.

Mother Teresa, known for her selfless service and dedication to the poor, founded the Missionaries of Charity and left a lasting legacy before her passing in 1997. Priyanka’s heartfelt recounting of her connection with Mother Teresa not only highlights her commitment to social service but also underscores the values of compassion and community that resonate deeply during this election.

ALSO READ: Noida’s Air Quality Index Doubles In A Day, Officials Attribute Pollution To Pakistan