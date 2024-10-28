Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Mother Teresa Visited My Home’, Says Priyanka Gandhi Shares Touching Story

Priyanka Gandhi shares a touching story about Mother Teresa while campaigning in Wayanad, emphasizing community support and service.

‘Mother Teresa Visited My Home’, Says Priyanka Gandhi Shares Touching Story

While campaigning in Wayanad, Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recounted a touching story involving Mother Teresa, highlighting the profound impact the late humanitarian had on her life. Speaking at an election rally, she recalled how Mother Teresa visited her home just months after the assassination of her father, Rajiv Gandhi. During this visit, she encouraged Priyanka to dedicate herself to serving the less fortunate.

Priyanka expressed her gratitude for the warmth she has received from the people of Wayanad. “A few days ago, when I came to file my nomination, I met a man from the Army who told me his mother wanted to see me. Although she couldn’t walk, I visited her home. She embraced me as if I were her own child, and in that moment, I felt like I had a mother here in Wayanad,” Priyanka shared, reflecting on the deep connections formed in the community.

MUST READ: Government Is Expected To Initiate Census In 2025, Congress Demands Caste Census

Recalling her encounter with Mother Teresa, Priyanka described how, at just 19 years old, she was deeply moved when the nun visited her family during a challenging time. “I had a fever and couldn’t go out, but she came to my room, placed her hand on my head, and gave me a rosary, urging me to work with her,” Priyanka reminisced. Inspired by this experience, she eventually joined Mother Teresa’s organization, where she taught children and engaged in various service activities, such as cooking and cleaning.

Priyanka emphasized the importance of community support, drawing parallels between her experiences with Mother Teresa and the solidarity she has witnessed in Wayanad, particularly during challenging times like landslides. “I have seen how you all helped each other, and it makes me proud. You are courageous people,” she remarked.

In addition to her heartfelt story, Priyanka Gandhi also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that his policies favor his close associates. “Every policy seems designed to benefit the PM’s friends,” she stated, reinforcing her stance on the need for accountability in governance.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka’s brother, also praised her during the campaign for taking care of their mother, Sonia Gandhi, after their father’s death. He highlighted the sacrifices Priyanka made at just 17, noting, “It was my sister who looked after my mother during that difficult time.”

As the Congress candidate for the Wayanad by-elections following Rahul’s previous victory in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign is infused with personal stories that resonate with the electorate.

Mother Teresa, known for her selfless service and dedication to the poor, founded the Missionaries of Charity and left a lasting legacy before her passing in 1997. Priyanka’s heartfelt recounting of her connection with Mother Teresa not only highlights her commitment to social service but also underscores the values of compassion and community that resonate deeply during this election.

ALSO READ: Noida’s Air Quality Index Doubles In A Day, Officials Attribute Pollution To Pakistan

Filed under

Congress election Mother Teresa priyanka gandhi Wayanad campaign
Advertisement

Also Read

What Misinformation Sparked Riots In England and Northern Ireland Following A Dance Party Attack?

What Misinformation Sparked Riots In England and Northern Ireland Following A Dance Party Attack?

Volkswagen Plans Major Job Cuts and Factory Closures In Germany Amid Overhaul

Volkswagen Plans Major Job Cuts and Factory Closures In Germany Amid Overhaul

Here’s How John Wick’s Emotional Core Helped Shape John Wick

Here’s How John Wick’s Emotional Core Helped Shape John Wick

Adani Power announces Q2 FY25 results

Adani Power announces Q2 FY25 results

When Was The First Complete Census Conducted In India?

When Was The First Complete Census Conducted In India?

Entertainment

Here’s How John Wick’s Emotional Core Helped Shape John Wick

Here’s How John Wick’s Emotional Core Helped Shape John Wick

Is Marvel Planning To Cast Billie Eilish In A Superhero Role? Decoding The Rumour

Is Marvel Planning To Cast Billie Eilish In A Superhero Role? Decoding The Rumour

Is Sai Pallavi Getting Boycotted On X? Here’s Why #boycottsaipallavi Is Trending

Is Sai Pallavi Getting Boycotted On X? Here’s Why #boycottsaipallavi Is Trending

When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres? Rakesh Roshan Teases Fans With Movie’s First-Ever Teaser

When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres? Rakesh Roshan Teases Fans With Movie’s First-Ever Teaser

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox