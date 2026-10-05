Mother’s Jitiya Fast Ends With Son’s Dead Body: Delhi Man Stabbed To Death By One Of Girlfriend’s Many Lovers

On Saturday, a mother in northwest Delhi went without food and water for Jitiya, a fast observed for the long life and well-being of children. By night, the son she had prayed for was gone. How did a young man’s walk home turn into a murder?

The Last Phone Call

Sachin, also known as Kala, was returning from work in the Shahbad Dairy area. His uncle, Chandrika, says he spoke to Sachin on Saturday night. Sachin said he would be home shortly, and the uncle suggested they eat dinner together. Sachin never arrived.

Attack On The Way Home

According to police, he was attacked with a sharp knife as he made his way back. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Shahbad Dairy police reached the spot, and forensic and crime teams collected evidence from the scene.

The Alleged Dispute

Police say the case stems from a quarrel over a girl. Sachin and the main accused, Aman, were both reportedly friends with her. Police also say Sachin’s contact with the girl had earlier led to a dispute with her family. That conflict was reportedly settled at the time, but on Saturday night the accused allegedly found an opportunity to strike. Sachin’s uncle, however, says there had been no serious incident that could explain the killing of his nephew.

Arrests Made

Using CCTV footage and technical surveillance, police traced and arrested the main accused, Aman. Reports say his mother, Nafisa, and maternal uncle, Mohammad Imran, were also taken into custody. Sachin’s body was sent for post-mortem.

A Family Demands Action

His father, Surendra, has demanded strict punishment for those responsible. His mother has said she fasted for Sachin on Jitiya and lost him that same night. The family is still absorbing the loss, and the question of why remains.

What Happens Next

Will the post-mortem and forensic evidence match police claims about the attack? Will the role of the two others detained become clear? And will the family’s demand for strict action lead to a swift charge sheet?

The allegations are yet to be tested in court. For one household, a festival of prayer has become a day of mourning.

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