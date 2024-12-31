Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Viral Video: Motorcyclist Dragged by SUV in Sambhal; Dies During Treatment

In a tragic incident, a motorcyclist lost his life after being hit and dragged by an SUV in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The horrific event came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking outrage and prompting police action.

Motorcyclist Dragged By SUV

The victim, identified as Sukhveer, a 50-year-old resident of Shahjad Kheda village, was returning home from Hayatnagar on Sunday evening. According to a complaint lodged by a relative, Sukhveer was hit by a Bolero SUV on Moradabad road. Following the collision, the SUV driver reportedly dragged the motorcyclist under the vehicle for some distance, causing severe injuries.

A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows the SUV speeding with the motorcycle stuck underneath, creating sparks on the road. Notably, the SUV had a BJP sticker with the words “gram pradhan” displayed on its rear windshield.

Watch video

Victim’s Condition and Medical Efforts

After the accident, Sukhveer was rushed to a hospital in Sambhal. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was referred to a hospital in Moradabad for advanced treatment. Unfortunately, Sukhveer succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Monday.

The police have taken swift action following the incident. An FIR has been registered against the SUV driver on charges of culpable homicide. Station House Officer (SHO) Anuj Kumar Tomar confirmed that the vehicle involved in the incident has been seized and an investigation is underway. “A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the SUV driver, and the matter is being thoroughly investigated,” Tomar stated.

Motorcyclist Sambhal

