Motorola Razr 60 India Launch Set For May 28: Full Specs, Features, And Availability Revealed

Motorola Razr 60 with foldable display, 50MP OIS camera, and 4,500mAh battery to launch in India on May 28. It will be available on Flipkart and offline stores.

Motorola has officially confirmed that its latest foldable smartphone, the Motorola Razr 60, will launch in India at 12 PM on May 28. This stylish flip-style phone is the more affordable alternative to the already-available Razr 60 Ultra. Motorola fans will be able to buy the Razr 60 via Flipkart, the company’s official website, and select offline retail stores.

Stunning Dual Display with Peak Brightness

The Motorola Razr 60 boasts a large 6.96-inch Full HD+ pOLED LTPO main display. This foldable screen supports a refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz and reaches up to 3,000 nits of brightness, promising excellent clarity even under sunlight.

The device also features a 3.63-inch pOLED cover screen on the outer shell, offering 90Hz refresh rate and 1,700 nits brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. These dual displays aim to provide a smooth and immersive viewing experience both open and closed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Power-Packed Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Razr 60 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB internal storage. This configuration ensures fast performance, effortless multitasking, and efficient battery management.

High-Quality Cameras with OIS

In the camera department, Motorola has included a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for stable and sharp shots. Alongside is a 13MP ultra-wide lens that also functions as a macro camera. For selfies and video calls, users will find a 32MP front camera.

Long Battery Life and Fast Charging

The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting performance throughout the day. It supports 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, giving users flexibility and convenience. The phone will ship with Android 15 and offers an IP48 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes.

Stylish Yet Functional

The Motorola Razr 60 combines sleek looks with strong internal hardware, making it a strong contender for users looking for a foldable smartphone that balances style and performance. With this launch, Motorola aims to make flip phones more accessible to the Indian market.

Stay tuned for its official launch on May 28, when pricing and offers will be revealed.

ALSO READ: Lava Shark 5G Launched At ₹7,999: iPhone-Inspired Design, 5G, Android 15 In Budget Phone War