Tuesday, February 25, 2025
'MP Is An Amazing Centre For Manufacturing': PM Modi On Investment Opportunities In MP At Madhya Pradesh Global Investor Summit Inauguration

India has made significant strides in the renewable energy sector over the past decade, achieving what was once considered unimaginable. The country has invested over $70 billion (approximately ₹5 trillion) in green energy, contributing to a cleaner environment and economic growth.






India has made significant strides in the renewable energy sector over the past decade, achieving what was once considered unimaginable. The country has invested over $70 billion (approximately ₹5 trillion) in green energy, contributing to a cleaner environment and economic growth. In just the past year, this push for clean energy has created more than 1 lakh jobs across the country.

Madhya Pradesh has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of this energy boom. The state is now power surplus, with a total power generation capacity of over 31,000 megawatts, of which 30% comes from clean energy sources. Rewa Solar Energy has grown to become one of the largest solar power plants in the country, and a new solar panel plant was inaugurated recently.

PM Modi Inaugurates Madhya Pradesh Global Investor Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Madhya Pradesh Global Investor Summit on Monday, commending the state government’s efforts in driving economic growth. He highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s potential to become one of the top five states in the country in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

PM Modi emphasized that the world has a positive outlook on India’s rapid economic growth, which, in turn, boosts confidence in every state.

“This is the first time in the history of India when the whole world is so optimistic about India. Just a few days ago, the World Bank said that India will remain the world’s fastest-growing economy in the coming years. A representative of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said the future of the world is in India. These kinds of examples show world confidence in India, and this confidence is increasing the spirit of every state. Today, we can see this in MP’s Global Investment Summit,” PM Modi said.

Madhya Pradesh’s Potential for Economic Growth

The Prime Minister elaborated on Madhya Pradesh’s strengths, noting that the state has the necessary resources to become one of India’s top five economies.

“MP, in terms of population, is the fifth largest state in India. In agriculture, it is one of the top states. In terms of minerals, MP is in the top five states of the country. This state has every potential to be among the top 5 GDP states in the country. In the past two decades, MP has seen a transformational era. Today, MP is one of the top states for investment,” he said.

MP Leads in Electric Vehicle Revolution

PM Modi also highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s significant role in India’s electric vehicle (EV) revolution.

“More than two lakh electric vehicles have been registered in MP till January 2025, marking an almost 90% growth. This indicates that MP is becoming a major hub for manufacturing,” he said.

Infrastructure Boom in Madhya Pradesh

The Prime Minister underscored how Madhya Pradesh has greatly benefited from India’s growing infrastructure network. He pointed out that the state enjoys excellent connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai, making it accessible to Mumbai’s ports and the North Indian market.

He further highlighted the rapid expansion of Madhya Pradesh’s transportation network, noting that the state has over five lakh kilometers of roadways. Additionally, industrial corridors are being developed with modern expressways, ensuring the growth of the logistics sector.

“MP’s rail network is also undergoing modernization. The entire network is now 100% electrified. The images of Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati railway station can win anyone’s heart. Under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, 80 railway stations in MP are being modernized,” PM Modi stated.

MP’s Unprecedented Growth in Renewable Energy

The Prime Minister reiterated India’s commitment to green energy, emphasizing Madhya Pradesh’s role in the renewable energy sector.

“In the last decade, India saw unprecedented growth in the green energy sector. Almost $70 billion has been invested in renewable energy, generating more than 10 lakh jobs in just the last year. MP has a power generation capacity of 31,000 MW, with 30% of it coming from solar energy. A few days ago, a floating solar plant was inaugurated in Omkareshwar,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025

The Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025, which began today in Bhopal, will continue until February 25. The state government has invited entrepreneurs from 60 countries to explore investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

The summit will witness participation from 13 ambassadors, six high commissioners, and several consul generals from key strategic nations, further strengthening international business relations and economic partnerships.

