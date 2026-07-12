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Home > India News > Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Turns Good Samaritan, Rushes Injured Woman To Hospital In Panchkula

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Turns Good Samaritan, Rushes Injured Woman To Hospital In Panchkula

MP Kartikeya Sharma stops his official convoy to rescue an injured woman near Panchkula's Chandi Mandir Toll Plaza. The MP rushed the victim to the hospital in his personal vehicle.

The young parliamentarian personally took the victim to the hospital and ensured urgent medical care.
The young parliamentarian personally took the victim to the hospital and ensured urgent medical care.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-07-12 11:15 IST

In a remarkable act of compassion, Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana, Kartikeya Sharma, stopped his cavalcade to rush a woman, who was seriously injured in a road accident, to a hospital to ensure timely medical care. The woman met with an accident near the Chandi Mandir Toll Plaza, where MP Kartikeya Sharma was passing by and noticed the injured woman lying on road. The MP also went to the hospital and personally talked to the doctor to ensure she get the best medical care.

How Incident Happened

As the MP witnessed the injured woman on the road, he immediately rushed to the spot and quickly moved the victim into his personal vehicle rather than waiting for an ambulance. Reports suggest that the MP was returning from the annual Mango Mela at Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore when he noticed the mishap.

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MP Ensured Tmely Medical Care for Patient

The MP not only used his personal vehicle to rush the woman to hospital, he himself reached the hospital and personally intervened and asked the doctors to provide better medical care for the injured victim. Wishing the woman a speedy recovery, MP Kartikeya Sharma also appealed to the general public to actively help road accident victims. He emphasised that taking victims to the nearest hospital immediately and ensuring timely medical treatment can save lives.

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MP’s Focus on Women’s Healthcare and Youth Programs

The MP’s latest act of compassion highlights Sharma’s ongoing involvement in social service sector over the years. One of Sharma’s flagship public welfare initiatives include the ‘Namo Shakti Rath’ campaign, which focuses on breast cancer awareness and early detection for women. The program utilises radiation-free, AI-enabled thermal screening technology, benefiting thousands of women across different parts of the country. In addition to women’s healthcare, the young parliamentarian actively champions youth-driven programs, with a major focus on promoting youth sports and developing local sports infrastructure.

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Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Turns Good Samaritan, Rushes Injured Woman To Hospital In Panchkula
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Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Turns Good Samaritan, Rushes Injured Woman To Hospital In Panchkula
Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Turns Good Samaritan, Rushes Injured Woman To Hospital In Panchkula
Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Turns Good Samaritan, Rushes Injured Woman To Hospital In Panchkula
Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Turns Good Samaritan, Rushes Injured Woman To Hospital In Panchkula

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