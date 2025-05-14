MP Minister Apologizes For Offensive Remark On Colonel Sofiya Qureshi After High Court Orders FIR

Madhya Pradesh tribal affairs minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has issued a public apology after facing harsh criticism from the Madhya Pradesh High Court for his derogatory comment on Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The court, taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, ordered the state police to file an FIR against Shah under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The controversy began after a video of Shah’s recent speech went viral. In the video, the BJP leader was heard referring to Colonel Qureshi, who played a key role in Operation Sindoor, as coming from a “terrorist community.” This sparked immediate backlash across political and social circles, with many condemning the comment as communal and deeply disrespectful to the armed forces.

A division bench of Justices Atul Shridharan and Anuradha Shukla strongly condemned Shah’s language, describing it as the “language of gutters”. The court directed the Director General of Police to register a case against Shah by 6 PM on the same day and submit the action report to the bench.

Following the court’s directive, Kunwar Shah released a video statement, expressing regret for his remarks. In the video, Shah said: “I am ashamed and saddened by my recent statement which has hurt the sentiments of every community. I apologize from the bottom of my heart. Our country’s ‘sister’ Sofiya Qureshi ji rose above caste and society while fulfilling her national duty.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reiterating his respect for Colonel Qureshi, he added: “I respect her more than I respect my own sister. In the recent speech, I said some wrong words due to which I am ashamed. I apologize to the society and the community. I have always respected the armed forces, and today, with folded hands, I apologize to everyone from the bottom of my heart.”

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi was among the key military officers involved in Operation Sindoor, a precision strike operation conducted by the Indian Armed Forces against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. Alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, she briefed the media and public about the operation, earning widespread praise for her professionalism and poise.

This incident has once again highlighted the sensitivity required while commenting on armed forces personnel, especially those involved in critical national security operations. The High Court’s suo motu action sets a precedent against making communal or derogatory remarks against those serving the nation.

ALSO READ: Amazon, Flipkart Get Govt Notice For Selling Pakistani Flags And Illegal Walkie-Talkies