Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

MP: Mob Torches 11 Vehicles, Injures Cop After Fatal Truck-Bike Collision In Singrauli

Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh - Tensions escalated in Singrauli on Friday after a tragic road accident claimed the lives of two bike-borne men.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
MP: Mob Torches 11 Vehicles, Injures Cop After Fatal Truck-Bike Collision In Singrauli


Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh – Tensions escalated in Singrauli on Friday after a tragic road accident claimed the lives of two bike-borne men. The incident led to violent protests as enraged locals set multiple vehicles on fire, including buses and private transport vehicles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The accident occurred when a coal-laden truck collided with a motorcycle, instantly killing the two riders. The truck driver fled the scene, prompting anger among the local community. As news of the deaths spread, the victims’ family members and other locals gathered in protest, demanding justice and action against reckless driving in the region.

Protests Turn Violent

What began as a demonstration soon escalated into chaos, as the mob set fire to around 11 vehicles, including seven buses. Law enforcement officials were deployed to control the situation, but clashes ensued, leaving a Station House Officer (SHO) injured during the unrest.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri confirmed the violent turn of events, stating, “Following the accident, there was a law and order situation in the area as the mob torched several vehicles. The police force reached the spot and brought the situation under control.”

Heavy Police Deployment

To prevent further escalation, a significant police presence has been stationed in the area. Authorities have assured strict action against those responsible for the violence and arson. SP Khatri added, “But first, we are trying to complete all the legal obligations regarding the accident and the following law and order situation.”

Authorities Seek Justice

Local authorities have launched a search operation for the truck driver, who remains absconding. Additionally, efforts are being made to engage with community leaders to de-escalate tensions and restore normalcy in the area.

This tragic incident and its aftermath highlight the growing concerns about road safety and public outrage over traffic-related fatalities in India. The situation remains tense, with officials urging the public to maintain peace while investigations continue.

Read More : Madras HC Upholds Communal Harmony In Thirupparankundram, Dismisses Procession Petition

Filed under

madhya pradesh

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Second US Deportation Flight Carrying Indian Migrants To Land In Amritsar Today

Second US Deportation Flight Carrying Indian Migrants To Land In Amritsar Today

10 Maha Kumbh Devotees Killed, 19 Injured As Car Collides With Bus On Prayagraj-Mirzapur Highway

10 Maha Kumbh Devotees Killed, 19 Injured As Car Collides With Bus On Prayagraj-Mirzapur Highway

Meghan Markle Seeks New Hollywood Friendships Amid Shifting Social Circles

Meghan Markle Seeks New Hollywood Friendships Amid Shifting Social Circles

Madras HC Upholds Communal Harmony In Thirupparankundram, Dismisses Procession Petition

Madras HC Upholds Communal Harmony In Thirupparankundram, Dismisses Procession Petition

OpenAI Rejects Elon Musk’s $97.4 Billion Bid, Calls It A Disruptive Attempt

OpenAI Rejects Elon Musk’s $97.4 Billion Bid, Calls It A Disruptive Attempt

Entertainment

Meghan Markle Seeks New Hollywood Friendships Amid Shifting Social Circles

Meghan Markle Seeks New Hollywood Friendships Amid Shifting Social Circles

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Dropped as IIFA Ambassador Amid Controversy

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Dropped as IIFA Ambassador Amid Controversy

Jane Doe Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Jane Doe Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Netflix Addresses Controversy Surrounding Karla Sofía Gascón Amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ Scandal

Netflix Addresses Controversy Surrounding Karla Sofía Gascón Amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ Scandal

Prateik Babbar & Priya Banerjee Tie The Knot In Intimate Mumbai Wedding—See Dreamy Pics!

Prateik Babbar & Priya Banerjee Tie The Knot In Intimate Mumbai Wedding—See Dreamy Pics!

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox