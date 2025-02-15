MP: Mob Torches 11 Vehicles, Injures Cop After Fatal Truck-Bike Collision In Singrauli

Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh - Tensions escalated in Singrauli on Friday after a tragic road accident claimed the lives of two bike-borne men.

Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh – Tensions escalated in Singrauli on Friday after a tragic road accident claimed the lives of two bike-borne men. The incident led to violent protests as enraged locals set multiple vehicles on fire, including buses and private transport vehicles.

The accident occurred when a coal-laden truck collided with a motorcycle, instantly killing the two riders. The truck driver fled the scene, prompting anger among the local community. As news of the deaths spread, the victims’ family members and other locals gathered in protest, demanding justice and action against reckless driving in the region.

Protests Turn Violent

What began as a demonstration soon escalated into chaos, as the mob set fire to around 11 vehicles, including seven buses. Law enforcement officials were deployed to control the situation, but clashes ensued, leaving a Station House Officer (SHO) injured during the unrest.

Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri confirmed the violent turn of events, stating, “Following the accident, there was a law and order situation in the area as the mob torched several vehicles. The police force reached the spot and brought the situation under control.”

Heavy Police Deployment

To prevent further escalation, a significant police presence has been stationed in the area. Authorities have assured strict action against those responsible for the violence and arson. SP Khatri added, “But first, we are trying to complete all the legal obligations regarding the accident and the following law and order situation.”

Authorities Seek Justice

Local authorities have launched a search operation for the truck driver, who remains absconding. Additionally, efforts are being made to engage with community leaders to de-escalate tensions and restore normalcy in the area.

This tragic incident and its aftermath highlight the growing concerns about road safety and public outrage over traffic-related fatalities in India. The situation remains tense, with officials urging the public to maintain peace while investigations continue.

