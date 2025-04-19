MP Teacher Suspended For Allegedly Offering Alcohol To Student; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district has been suspended after a disturbing video surfaced showing him allegedly offering liquor to students. The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing strong reactions from the public and officials alike.

A government school teacher in MP has been suspended after a disturbing video surfaced showing him allegedly offering liquor to students

A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district has been suspended after a disturbing video surfaced showing him allegedly offering liquor to students. The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing strong reactions from the public and officials alike.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the teacher in question is Lal Naveen Pratap Singh, who worked at a government primary school in Khirhani village, located in the Barwara block of the district.

Teacher Caught on Camera Offering Alcohol to Kids

In the now-viral video, Singh is seen offering some kind of drink to young boys using cups in what appears to be a room. At one point in the video, he can be heard telling one of the boys to “mix water” before drinking it. The clip caused an uproar online, as viewers expressed shock over a teacher being involved in such behaviour.

Taking note of the video, District Collector Dilip Kumar Yadav ordered the District Education Officer, OP Singh, to take immediate action. Singh was then suspended on charges of misconduct, encouraging minors to consume alcohol, and violating the dignity of the teaching profession.

As per PTI, the suspension was carried out under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, which govern the conduct of government employees in the state.

Similar Case in Uttar Pradesh: Doctor Caught Teaching Child to Smoke

In another shocking case involving a minor, a video from Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district recently showed a government doctor allegedly teaching a small child how to smoke a cigarette.

The video, which also went viral, shows the doctor — identified as Suresh Chandra — placing a cigarette in the mouth of a boy who appears to be around five years old. The doctor is then seen lighting the cigarette and telling the child multiple times to inhale rather than exhale.

This incident reportedly happened at a government health centre in the Kuthaund area.

FIR Filed, Doctor Transferred

Following public outrage, the Chief Medical Officer Narendra Dev Sharma filed a complaint, and a case was registered under BNS Section 125 at Kuthaund police station. This section deals with endangering the life of a child by willful negligence.

The doctor, however, has denied the allegations and claimed that the cigarette was not real. “The cigarette was of chocolate and the video was made by the staff,” he said.

Despite his explanation, the health department decided to transfer Dr Chandra to the district headquarters after the video spread across social media platforms.

Must Read: Supreme Court Gives Strong Warning To Telangana Government, Pererserve Greenland Or Go To Jail