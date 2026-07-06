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Home > India News > MP Teen Gets Kidnapped After Flaunting Luxury Lifestyle Reels; Demands Rs 10 Lakh Ransom

MP Teen Gets Kidnapped After Flaunting Luxury Lifestyle Reels; Demands Rs 10 Lakh Ransom

A 19-year-old businessman's son from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly kidnapped after suspects identified him through his social media reels and assumed he came from a wealthy family. Police rescued the teenager safely, arrested three accused, and recovered weapons and motorcycles used in the crime.

MP Teen Gets Kidnapped After Flaunting Luxury Lifestyle Reels. Photo: AI
MP Teen Gets Kidnapped After Flaunting Luxury Lifestyle Reels. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 14:27 IST

A 19-year-old son of a businessman from Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district was allegedly kidnapped after some suspects said they recognized him through his social media reels. According to police, the accused thought he belonged to a rich family because in those videos his lifestyle looked pretty expensive and then they allegedly asked for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. But later, the teenager was safely recovered and police arrested the three accused who kidnapped him. 

MP Teen Gets Kidnapped After Flaunting Luxury Lifestyle on Social Media

Anshul, also called Kanha Dengre, from Pawai in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, was allegedly taken away on June 27. The people involved reportedly asked his family for Rs 10 lakh. The family, because they were worried about his safety, transferred Rs 1.48 lakh to the accused before they even told the police.

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Pawai Station House Officer Sushil Kumar Ahirwar said the accused apparently picked Anshul as their target after looking at his social media reels. They thought he was from a well off household, and then went ahead with the plan. Ahirwar added that the kidnappers had received Rs 1.48 lakh before police got involved, and after that they swiftly froze the bank account.

Later, police rescued Anshul safely during the investigation. They also arrested all three accused and recovered illegal weapons, along with the motorcycles they were allegedly using during the kidnapping.

Police Arrest 3 Accused, Recover Weapons 

Police later arrested the three accused- Rajkamal Rajak, Rajkumar Pal, and Shivendra Singh during a joint operation. During the arrests, officers recovered a pistol, two country made guns, and also two motorcycles that were allegedly used in the kidnapping.

Afterwards, the police conducted a foot march with the accused through the town’s main market, to reassure the local residents and to send a firm message. The three were later produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

Also Read: Bengaluru Bikers Block Ambulance While Performing Stunts; Video Goes Viral  

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MP Teen Gets Kidnapped After Flaunting Luxury Lifestyle Reels; Demands Rs 10 Lakh Ransom
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MP Teen Gets Kidnapped After Flaunting Luxury Lifestyle Reels; Demands Rs 10 Lakh Ransom

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MP Teen Gets Kidnapped After Flaunting Luxury Lifestyle Reels; Demands Rs 10 Lakh Ransom
MP Teen Gets Kidnapped After Flaunting Luxury Lifestyle Reels; Demands Rs 10 Lakh Ransom
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