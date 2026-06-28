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Home > India News > MP Woman Gives Birth on Cot After Ambulance Fails to Reach Rain-Hit Village

MP Woman Gives Birth on Cot After Ambulance Fails to Reach Rain-Hit Village

Refusing to waste any time, family members and relatives placed the woman on a cot and set out on foot, even crossing a river to reach medical help. During the crossing, her labor pains intensified, and she delivered the baby right there on the cot.

MP Woman Gives Birth on Cot After Ambulance Fails to Reach Rain-Hit Village

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 17:25 IST

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman gave birth while being carried on a cot after an ambulance failed to reach her village due to severe monsoon rains. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, where the woman suddenly went into labor. Upon realizing her situation, her relatives immediately called the 108 ambulance service. However, the emergency vehicle could not reach the remote hamlet because the heavy monsoon rains had completely washed away the connecting road. Refusing to waste any time, family members and relatives placed the woman on a cot and set out on foot, even crossing a river to reach medical help. During the crossing, her labor pains intensified, and she delivered the baby right there on the cot.

Viral Video Sparks Public Outrage

A video capturing the villagers carrying the pregnant woman on the cot has gone viral on social media, drawing massive public attention. Viewers have sharply criticized the local government over the lack of proper road infrastructure during the monsoon season and the extreme hardships faced by rural residents.

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According to locals, the woman was identified as Savita Vishwakarma. On Wednesday, when Savita’s labor pains intensified, an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker promptly called for a 108 ambulance. However, poor road connectivity entirely blocked medical intervention. As her condition rapidly deteriorated, her relatives took matters into their own hands, placing her on the cot and wading across a swollen river.

Mother and Child Safe

Health officials have confirmed that the mother and newborn eventually reached the hospital safely, and both are currently doing well. However, when questioned about the incident, the health department claimed they had no official information as to why the ambulance failed to reach the pregnant woman on time.

Broken Promises of Rural Connectivity

This recent incident has raised serious questions regarding the state government’s claims of providing basic facilities to far-flung rural areas. It vividly highlights the dangerous struggles villagers face due to inaccessible, broken roads.

Locals have once again urged the state government to construct a proper bridge and establish all-weather connectivity roads, emphasizing that the lack of basic infrastructure continues to put countless lives at risk every monsoon.

Also Read: Will Sheikh Hasina Return to Bangladesh This Year? Former PM Makes Bold Promise

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MP Woman Gives Birth on Cot After Ambulance Fails to Reach Rain-Hit Village
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MP Woman Gives Birth on Cot After Ambulance Fails to Reach Rain-Hit Village

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MP Woman Gives Birth on Cot After Ambulance Fails to Reach Rain-Hit Village
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