MPs And Former MPs To Get 24% Salary Hike Starting April 2025- Check New Pay Structure Here

In a significant move, the Central Government has officially increased the salary, allowances, and pensions for current and former Members of Parliament (MPs).

The revised figures will be effective from April 1, 2023, providing financial benefits to lawmakers in line with inflation adjustments.

Revised Salary and Pension Structure for MPs

As per the official notification by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the hike includes:

Monthly Salary Increase: MPs’ salaries have been raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.24 lakh, reflecting a 24% increment.

Daily Allowance: The daily allowance has been increased from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500.

Pension Revision: Monthly pensions for ex-MPs have been revised from ₹25,000 to ₹31,000.

Additional Pension: The additional pension for every year of service beyond five years has been hiked from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500.

Additionally, MPs will continue to receive annual allowances for telephone and internet expenses.

Official Notification and Justification

The salary hike is in accordance with the Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954. The notification states:

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 3 and sub-section (1A) of section 8A of the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, the Central Government hereby notifies the increase in the salary, daily allowance, pension, and additional pension of Members and Ex-Members of Parliament on the basis of the Cost Inflation Index under the Income-tax Act, 1961, with effect from April 1, 2023.”

Karnataka Assembly Approves 100% Salary Hike for Legislators

This announcement follows the Karnataka Assembly’s recent decision to double the salaries of the Chief Minister, Ministers, and all state legislators.

Karnataka’s Salary Hike Details

Chief Minister’s Salary: Increased from ₹75,000 to ₹1.5 lakh per month.

Ministers’ Salary: Raised from ₹60,000 to ₹1.25 lakh, marking a 108% increase.

MLAs and MLCs’ Salaries: Doubled from ₹40,000 to ₹80,000.

Pension for Former Legislators: Increased from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000.

Assembly Speaker & Council Chairperson: Their salaries have been revised from ₹75,000 to ₹1.25 lakh.

The total additional burden on the Karnataka government due to this hike is estimated at ₹62 crore annually, while the revised salaries for ministers will add ₹10 crore annually to the state’s expenses.

Rationale Behind the Salary Hike

The Karnataka government justified the pay increase by stating that the cost of living has risen significantly over the years, and salaries had not been revised for a long time.

The Ministers’ Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill emphasized the need for these adjustments to support legislators in fulfilling their responsibilities effectively.

The Central Government’s MP salary hike and Karnataka’s decision to double legislators’ pay highlight a growing recognition of increasing expenses for public representatives. While these revisions provide financial relief to lawmakers, they also raise discussions on fiscal responsibility and government spending.