MP’s Fake Doctor Claims A 9-Page Resumé; Applied For Job Three Times

The case of the alleged fake doctor, Narendra Yadav, who also went by the name Narendra John Camm, has taken another turn after the director of a recruitment firm based in Indore revealed that Camm had applied multiple times over the last four years for jobs as a senior cardiologist.

Camm was arrested earlier this week in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh after a police investigation began into the deaths of seven patients at a missionary hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities say Camm falsely claimed to be a heart specialist and is now facing serious charges including forgery and fraud.

Resume Raised Red Flags, Says Consultant

Pankaj Soni, who runs an employment consultancy firm in Indore that helps hospitals hire medical staff, said that Camm sent his resume to the firm three different times — in 2020, 2023, and 2024.

“We released an advertisement online in 2020 that a private hospital needs a cardiologist. Camm sent us his resume for the first time after seeing this advertisement. We were suspicious of this resume because it was stated that Camm has major degrees in medicine, and he has been associated with renowned institutions in India, Britain, America, Germany, Spain and France,” Mr. Soni told PTI on Friday.

Soni said his firm works with hospitals across India, helping them recruit doctors, nurses, and support staff. While they receive hundreds of resumes every year, Camm’s application immediately raised red flags.

“We were surprised at why an experienced cardiologist who has worked abroad is looking for employment in small cities in India. Camm sent his resume to our firm for the second time in 2023, and it was delivered to an official of a private hospital in Burhanpur city. The hospital official also expressed doubts after seeing the resume. After this, we stopped sending this resume to clients,” Mr. Soni added.

Claimed to Have Performed Thousands of Heart Procedures

In the most recent application sent in 2024, Camm submitted an updated nine-page resume, where he described himself as a “senior cardiologist” and listed his permanent address as Birmingham, UK. The resume also included incredibly high numbers of surgeries and procedures he claimed to have performed.

“He also mentioned in the resume that he was involved in the operations of thousands of heart patients, including 18,740 for ‘coronary angiography’ and 14,236 for ‘coronary angioplasty’,” Soni said.

The numbers, combined with his claims of international medical training and experience in multiple prestigious institutions, seemed unrealistic, Soni explained, especially since he was applying for jobs in relatively smaller Indian cities.

Hospital Lab Sealed, Probe Deepens

As the investigation into the Damoh hospital incident moves forward, authorities sealed the catheterization lab (or cath lab) at Damoh Missionary Hospital on Thursday. The lab had reportedly been used by Camm during his time at the hospital.

Camm is now in police custody, and a case of forgery and embezzlement has been registered against him, based on a complaint filed by Damoh’s Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr. MK Jain.

Police are still trying to figure out how someone without verified medical qualifications managed to work at a hospital and handle critical cardiac cases. Further investigation is underway to see if there were any lapses in the hospital’s background checks or recruitment process.