Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • MP’s Fake Doctor Claims A 9-Page Resumé; Applied For Job Three Times

MP’s Fake Doctor Claims A 9-Page Resumé; Applied For Job Three Times

The case of the alleged fake doctor, Narendra Yadav, who also went by the name Narendra John Camm, has taken another turn after the director of a recruitment firm based in Indore revealed that Camm had applied multiple times over the last four years for jobs as a senior cardiologist.

MP’s Fake Doctor Claims A 9-Page Resumé; Applied For Job Three Times

Director of a recruitment firm in Indore revealed the fake doctor applied multiple times over the last 4 years for a senior cardiologist.


The case of the alleged fake doctor, Narendra Yadav, who also went by the name Narendra John Camm, has taken another turn after the director of a recruitment firm based in Indore revealed that Camm had applied multiple times over the last four years for jobs as a senior cardiologist.

Camm was arrested earlier this week in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh after a police investigation began into the deaths of seven patients at a missionary hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities say Camm falsely claimed to be a heart specialist and is now facing serious charges including forgery and fraud.

Resume Raised Red Flags, Says Consultant

Pankaj Soni, who runs an employment consultancy firm in Indore that helps hospitals hire medical staff, said that Camm sent his resume to the firm three different times — in 2020, 2023, and 2024.

“We released an advertisement online in 2020 that a private hospital needs a cardiologist. Camm sent us his resume for the first time after seeing this advertisement. We were suspicious of this resume because it was stated that Camm has major degrees in medicine, and he has been associated with renowned institutions in India, Britain, America, Germany, Spain and France,” Mr. Soni told PTI on Friday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Soni said his firm works with hospitals across India, helping them recruit doctors, nurses, and support staff. While they receive hundreds of resumes every year, Camm’s application immediately raised red flags.

“We were surprised at why an experienced cardiologist who has worked abroad is looking for employment in small cities in India. Camm sent his resume to our firm for the second time in 2023, and it was delivered to an official of a private hospital in Burhanpur city. The hospital official also expressed doubts after seeing the resume. After this, we stopped sending this resume to clients,” Mr. Soni added.

Claimed to Have Performed Thousands of Heart Procedures

In the most recent application sent in 2024, Camm submitted an updated nine-page resume, where he described himself as a “senior cardiologist” and listed his permanent address as Birmingham, UK. The resume also included incredibly high numbers of surgeries and procedures he claimed to have performed.

“He also mentioned in the resume that he was involved in the operations of thousands of heart patients, including 18,740 for ‘coronary angiography’ and 14,236 for ‘coronary angioplasty’,” Soni said.

The numbers, combined with his claims of international medical training and experience in multiple prestigious institutions, seemed unrealistic, Soni explained, especially since he was applying for jobs in relatively smaller Indian cities.

Hospital Lab Sealed, Probe Deepens

As the investigation into the Damoh hospital incident moves forward, authorities sealed the catheterization lab (or cath lab) at Damoh Missionary Hospital on Thursday. The lab had reportedly been used by Camm during his time at the hospital.

Camm is now in police custody, and a case of forgery and embezzlement has been registered against him, based on a complaint filed by Damoh’s Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr. MK Jain.

Police are still trying to figure out how someone without verified medical qualifications managed to work at a hospital and handle critical cardiac cases. Further investigation is underway to see if there were any lapses in the hospital’s background checks or recruitment process.

Filed under

Fake Doctor Scam

A Chinese court is strugg

Chinese Court Tries to Auction Off 100 Tons of Live Crocodiles, Buyers Must Catch, Transport...
newsx

WATCH: New York Court Stunned As 74-Year-Old Man Uses Younger Looking AI Lawyer To Argue...
newsx

Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh Bijapur
Director of a recruitment

MP’s Fake Doctor Claims A 9-Page Resumé; Applied For Job Three Times
As India's top anti-terro

‘Obessed With Pakistan’s Army Uniform’: How Tahawwur Rana’s Past Is Unfolding During NIA Interrogation
The Supreme Court has set

‘Decide on State Bills Within 3 Months’: Supreme Court Sets Deadline For President
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Chinese Court Tries to Auction Off 100 Tons of Live Crocodiles, Buyers Must Catch, Transport The 500 Reptiles Themselves

Chinese Court Tries to Auction Off 100 Tons of Live Crocodiles, Buyers Must Catch, Transport...

WATCH: New York Court Stunned As 74-Year-Old Man Uses Younger Looking AI Lawyer To Argue Case

WATCH: New York Court Stunned As 74-Year-Old Man Uses Younger Looking AI Lawyer To Argue...

Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh Bijapur

Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh Bijapur

‘Obessed With Pakistan’s Army Uniform’: How Tahawwur Rana’s Past Is Unfolding During NIA Interrogation

‘Obessed With Pakistan’s Army Uniform’: How Tahawwur Rana’s Past Is Unfolding During NIA Interrogation

‘Decide on State Bills Within 3 Months’: Supreme Court Sets Deadline For President

‘Decide on State Bills Within 3 Months’: Supreme Court Sets Deadline For President

Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse Situation

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring Stunt Community

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide