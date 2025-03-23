Home
MSRTC Fires Bus Driver For Watching Cricket Match While Driving On Mumbai-Pune Route

A Maharashtra bus driver was dismissed for watching a cricket match on his phone while driving an e-Shivneri bus on the Mumbai-Pune route, risking passenger safety.

MSRTC Fires Bus Driver For Watching Cricket Match While Driving On Mumbai-Pune Route


In a shocking incident, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has dismissed a bus driver who was caught watching a cricket match on his mobile phone while driving. The action was taken after a concerned passenger recorded a video of the reckless behavior and shared it on social media, tagging Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The incident occurred on March 22 aboard an e-Shivneri bus traveling between Mumbai and Pune. This route is known for its reliability and accident-free record, making the driver’s negligence even more alarming.

Passenger Complaint Leads to Immediate Action

After the video of the incident surfaced online, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik took swift action, directing MSRTC officials to investigate the matter. Following his orders, the driver was immediately dismissed, and the private bus operator responsible for the service was fined ₹5,000.

“E-Shivneri is a crucial transport service with a reputation for safety. Strict action must be taken against reckless drivers who endanger passengers,” Sarnaik stated.

Government to Introduce Stricter Regulations

The minister also highlighted growing concerns over reckless driving habits, particularly among autorickshaw and taxi drivers. He noted that many drivers watch matches or movies on their phones, often using earphones, which poses a serious risk to public safety.

To curb such dangerous practices, Sarnaik announced that the transport department will soon introduce stricter regulations to ensure drivers stay focused on the road.

Focus on Driver Training and Passenger Safety

Sarnaik further emphasized the importance of regular training programs for drivers employed by private companies operating under the MSRTC. He stressed that ensuring disciplined and responsible driving behavior is essential to maintain passenger safety and public trust.

This incident serves as a wake-up call for authorities and passengers alike, reinforcing the need for stricter monitoring and enforcement of road safety rules.

e-Shivneri bus news MSRTC bus driver fired Mumbai-Pune bus route

