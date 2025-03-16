Mudumal Megalithic Menhirs: Telangana’s 3,500-Year-Old Burial Site Joins UNESCO’s Tentative List

Spread across 89 acres, the Mudumal site is one of the largest and best-preserved megalithic-era burial sites in South India. The menhirs—towering between 10 and 15 feet—stand in organized rows, with nearly 3,000 smaller alignment stones surrounding them.

Telangana’s 3,500-year-old Mudumal Megalithic Menhirs have been added to UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites. Located in Narayanpet district, this ancient burial site features massive standing stones arranged in precise formations, believed to have served both funerary and astronomical purposes.

A Rare Archaeological Marvel

Spread across 89 acres, the Mudumal site is one of the largest and best-preserved megalithic-era burial sites in South India. The menhirs—towering between 10 and 15 feet—stand in organized rows, with nearly 3,000 smaller alignment stones surrounding them. These structures are thought to have been used by prehistoric communities for ritualistic and astronomical observations.

According to Professor K.P. Rao of the University of Hyderabad, the site offers unparalleled insights into ancient civilizations. “Mudumal’s megalithic structures not only reflect funerary practices but also demonstrate a sophisticated understanding of astronomy and mathematics,” he noted.

The Mudumal menhirs are considered one of India’s most expansive archaeo-astronomical sites. Researchers have discovered that some of these stones align precisely with solar events such as the Equinox and Solstices. This suggests that prehistoric societies may have used them as a rudimentary calendar to track seasons and celestial movements.

Adding to its uniqueness, one of the alignment stones at the site features the earliest known depiction of a star constellation in South Asia. This ancient rock carving, consisting of small cup marks, represents Ursa Major (Saptarishi Mandal), a constellation still significant in astronomy today.

Beyond its scientific value, the Mudumal site remains deeply embedded in local folklore. Villagers believe the standing stones are people who were turned into rock by an angered goddess after disrespecting her. Many still worship these stones, particularly one referred to as ‘Niluralla Thimmappa’ (Thimmappa of the Standing Stones) and another identified as Goddess Yellamma. This cultural connection underscores the site’s continued relevance to the community.

Path to World Heritage Recognition

The Mudumal menhirs are among six Indian sites added to UNESCO’s Tentative List in 2025. Other entries include:

Kanger Valley National Park (Chhattisgarh)

Ashokan Edict Sites (Multiple States)

Chausath Yogini Temples (Madhya Pradesh and Odisha)

Gupta Temples (Multiple States)

Palace-Fortresses of the Bundelas (Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh)

With this addition, India now has 62 sites on UNESCO’s Tentative List, a necessary step before formal inscription. The dossier submitted by the Indian government highlights Mudumal’s extraordinary blend of archaeological, cultural, and astronomical significance, strengthening its case for future recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The inclusion of Mudumal in UNESCO’s Tentative List brings renewed attention to its historical importance and the need for conservation efforts. As scholarly research continues, the site’s potential to reshape our understanding of prehistoric societies and their celestial knowledge remains vast.

