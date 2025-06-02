Home
Monday, June 2, 2025
‘Muhammad Ali Jinnah Made Pakistan, But Now It Is Generals Ki Dukaan’: Ravishankar Prasad In All Party Delegation In UK

In a high-level diplomatic outreach during their visit to London, an All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India met with UK Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel and her team to present India’s unwavering resolve in confronting cross-border terrorism.

'Muhammad Ali Jinnah Made Pakistan, But Now It Is Generals Ki Dukaan': Ravishankar Prasad In All Party Delegation In UK


In a high-level diplomatic outreach during their visit to London, an All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India met with UK Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel and her team to present India’s unwavering resolve in confronting cross-border terrorism. At the heart of the discussions was Operation Sindoor, a recent counter-terror operation that Indian representatives described as a defining example of India’s evolved approach to dealing with terror threats.

The delegation, which included senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, emphasized that Operation Sindoor was not just a tactical military action, but a signal of a “new normal” in India’s fight against terrorism — one where perpetrators are actively pursued and eliminated beyond Indian borders if necessary.

Strong Words and Sharpened Diplomacy

Addressing members of the UK political establishment, Prasad laid bare the human cost of cross-border terrorism. He cited the tragic case of a newlywed couple honeymooning in Kashmir, where the husband was brutally shot after being identified by his religious background. “Barbarism in the extreme,” he said. “This time, the Prime Minister said — enough is enough.”

The Indian delegation did not shy away from specifics. In a striking revelation, Prasad confirmed that those responsible for the beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl, including the terrorist who executed him, were among the high-value targets eliminated during Operation Sindoor. “You will be happy to know that the terrorist who slit Daniel Pearl’s throat has now been taken out by Indian missiles,” he stated.

He went on to note that terrorists involved in the 1999 IC-814 hijacking — carried out to secure the release of Masood Azhar — were also neutralized in the same operation. “Masood Azhar’s brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters — all have been killed,” he declared, underscoring the depth and precision of the mission.

India Lays Bare Pakistan’s Deteriorating Civil-Military Equation

Prasad’s remarks also veered into Pakistan’s internal political dynamics, as he argued that the country has now been fully overtaken by its military establishment. “Pakistan is not a democracy,” he asserted. “Muhammad Ali Jinnah ne banaya Pakistan, wo ban gaya generals ki dukaan (Jinnah created Pakistan, and it has turned into a shop run by generals).” Taking direct aim at Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, Prasad quipped that the man “defeated in the field” has now promoted himself to “Field Marshal.”

The message from India’s parliamentary delegation was clear — the old rules of tolerance, restraint, and reactive diplomacy have given way to a policy rooted in direct accountability. Operation Sindoor, they argued, is not an exception but a benchmark.

As India continues to internationalize its counter-terrorism narrative, this assertive outreach in the UK marks a new phase in both strategy and messaging. The conversation has now shifted — not just from condemnation to action, but from dialogue to deterrence.

