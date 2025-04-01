Muhammad Yunus Comments On North East India, Assam CM Condemns

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly condemned a recent statement by Md Younis of Bangladesh’s interim government, in which he referred to India’s Northeast states as landlocked and positioned Bangladesh as their gateway to the ocean.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly condemned a recent statement by Md Younis of Bangladesh’s interim government, in which he referred to India’s Northeast states as landlocked and positioned Bangladesh as their gateway to the ocean. Sarma called the remark “offensive and strongly condemnable,” asserting that it highlights the strategic vulnerabilities associated with the Chicken’s Neck corridor—a narrow stretch of land connecting Northeast India to the rest of the country.

7-sisters of India is a land-locked country….errrr region. Bangladesh is only guardian of ocean. Muhammad Yunus is literally begging China to use Bangladesh as a base and exploit Nepal & Bhutan to exert pressure on India! What a disgrace!!! pic.twitter.com/Wrbi2iwShO Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Open Letter (@openletteryt) March 31, 2025

The Assam CM warned that such statements must not be ignored, as they echo past attempts by certain forces to challenge India’s territorial integrity. He also noted that even within India, some elements have suggested severing this critical passageway, which could leave the Northeast region isolated.

The statement made by Md Younis of Bangladesh so called interim Government referring to the seven sister states of Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as their guardian of ocean access, is offensive and strongly condemnable. This remark underscores the… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 1, 2025

To counter such vulnerabilities, Sarma emphasized the urgent need to strengthen infrastructure in the region. He advocated for enhanced railway and road networks, including the possibility of underground routes and alternative road connections bypassing the Chicken’s Neck corridor. While acknowledging the engineering challenges involved, he stated that such projects are feasible with determination and innovation.

Sarma’s response comes amid ongoing geopolitical concerns over connectivity and strategic access in the Northeast, with India working to bolster its infrastructure and safeguard national security in the region.

Former High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Veena Sikri says, “Very shocking statement by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. He has absolutely no right to make a statement like that.”

She added, “He knows that the northeast is an integral part of India and we have had very close discussions with the Government of Bangladesh on access by Northeast India to the Bay of Bengal and there are formal agreements on this…We must condemn the statement…I can tell Bangladesh one thing very clearly that if they are not interested in giving connectivity rights to Northeast India then they cannot expect any rights as a riparian. So they should know this very clearly and they should not have any illusions about this.”

#WATCH | Delhi: On Bangladesh’s interim chief Muhammad Yunus’ statement, ‘7 sisters of India landlocked. We are the only guardian of the ocean for all this region’, Former High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Veena Sikri says, “Very shocking statement by Chief Adviser… pic.twitter.com/QvyWo916G9 — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2025

