Home > India > Muharram 2025: 10 Heartfelt Wishes You Can Share With Your Friends, Relatives

Muharram 2025: 10 Heartfelt Wishes You Can Share With Your Friends, Relatives

Muharram is an important month in Islam because it is the beginning of the Islamic calendar. People see it as a holy time when doing good things feels even more meaningful. It’s assumed that the actions we take during Muharram bring blessings and rewards.

Muharram
Muharram ( Image Credit: pinterest)

Published By: Yashika Arora
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 15:37:40 IST

Muharram began on Wednesday, June 26, and the first day of Muharram-ul-Haram was observed on Friday, June 27, 2025. Ashura, the most significant day of the month, will fall on Sunday, July 6th.

Muharram began on Wednesday, June 26, and the first day of Muharram-ul-Haram was observed on Friday, June 27, 2025. Ashura, the most significant day of the month, will fall on Sunday, July 6th.

Significance Of Muharram

Muharram holds profound significance in Islam as the first month of the Islamic calendar. During this time, positive actions taken to celebrate this hold deep religious and emotional significance for Muslims worldwide.

Muharram is an important and peaceful time for Muslims, especially for Shia people. The word “Muharram” means “forbidden.” This month is very special, and fighting is not allowed during this time. It’s a time for thinking, praying, and remembering important events in Islam

Warm Wishes, Greetings, And Messages On Muharram  

“The month of Muharram brings peace, love, and lots of blessings. let’s count every moment!”

“Happy Muharram! May this month guide and inspire you to spread love and harmony!”

“May this month of new beginnings bring peace, prosperity, and endless blessings to you, your family, and your loved ones. Happy New Islamic Year!”

“On this holy occasion of Muharram, spread your wings and fly on the righteous path!”

“Happy Muharram! Wishing you and your family a Muharram full of blessings, peace, and spiritual growth.”

“May this Muharram inspire you to stand strong, face every challenge, and win at every step of your life. Happy New Islamic Year!”

“Let us pray for unity, peace, and well-being for everyone this Muharram!”

“May this new beginning bring light and a path that fills your heart with love and inspiration. Happy New Islamic Year!”

“Muharram marks the first step to honor what Imam Hussein and his companions did for us. Let’s stand for justice and truth this new year. Happy New Islamic Year!”

“May this beautiful and sacred month of Muharram bring happiness and harmony to your life. Happy New Islamic Year!”

Muharram greetings help us to remember the importance of this holy month. They bring peace, hope, and kindness to our hearts. Sharing these messages with family and friends helps spread love and brings everyone closer together in faith and unity.

Tags: latest newsMuharram
