Mukesh Ambani & Gautam Adani commit ₹50,000 crore each for Assam’s growth at Advantage Assam 2.0, transforming it into a tech and infrastructure hub.

Guwahati witnessed a major economic push as Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani announced individual investments of ₹50,000 crore at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit. This significant commitment aims to bolster Assam’s industrial, technological, and infrastructural development.

Mukesh Ambani: Assam’s Rise as a Tech Hub

During his address at the summit, Mukesh Ambani emphasized Assam’s strategic importance, highlighting its shift from the periphery to the center of India’s economic growth. He lauded the “Act East, Act Fast, Act First” initiative and projected Assam as a future hub of innovation and technology.

He further envisioned a technological revolution in Assam, stating that the state's youth will play a crucial role in artificial intelligence (AI). "Until now, Assam has been recognized as the 'Tea Paradise.' In the coming years, it will be known as a 'Technological Paradise' where AI stands not just for Artificial Intelligence, but also for Assam Intelligence," Ambani remarked.

He further envisioned a technological revolution in Assam, stating that the state’s youth will play a crucial role in artificial intelligence (AI). “Until now, Assam has been recognized as the ‘Tea Paradise.’ In the coming years, it will be known as a ‘Technological Paradise’ where AI stands not just for Artificial Intelligence, but also for Assam Intelligence,” Ambani remarked.

Gautam Adani: Multi-Sector Investment for Assam’s Transformation

Gautam Adani echoed similar sentiments, announcing that the Adani Group will invest ₹50,000 crore across airports, aero-cities, city gas distribution, transmission, cement, and road projects.

Gautam Adani echoed similar sentiments, announcing that the Adani Group will invest ₹50,000 crore across airports, aero-cities, city gas distribution, transmission, cement, and road projects.

He underscored the role of investor summits in shaping India’s economic landscape, drawing parallels between Assam’s summit and Gujarat’s transformation through Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. “What started as a spark in Gujarat has now ignited a national movement, inspiring states across India to embrace investment-driven growth,” Adani said.

His announcement follows a ₹2.1 trillion investment in Madhya Pradesh, aimed at creating over 100,000 jobs in sectors such as smart cities, airport development, and coal gasification.

PM Modi Inaugurates the Summit Amidst Key Industry Participation

The two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to attract investment proposals worth over ₹120 trillion, as per Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Leading industrialists such as Sajjan Jindal (JSW Group), Prashant Ruia (Essar), and Anil Agarwal (Vedanta) are also set to participate, making this summit a pivotal event in Assam’s economic growth trajectory.

