Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Multi-Agency Search Operation Kicks Off After A Shivling Gets Stolen From A Gujarat Temple

Multi-Agency Search Operation Kicks Off After A Shivling Gets Stolen From A Gujarat Temple

Following the theft, a multi-agency search operation was initiated to recover the missing Shivling and track down the culprits.

Multi-Agency Search Operation Kicks Off After A Shivling Gets Stolen From A Gujarat Temple

Shivling Theft


A Shivling was reportedly stolen from the historic Shree Bhidbhanjan Bhavaneeswara Mahadev Temple in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district, just one day before the Maha Shivratri festival.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Multi-Agency Search Operation Launched

Following the theft, a multi-agency search operation was initiated to recover the missing Shivling and track down the culprits.

The incident occurred at the Shree Bhidbhanjan Bhavaneeswara Mahadev Temple, situated near the Arabian Sea in Kalyanpur. The theft was discovered when the temple priest arrived and found the door open. Upon inspection, he realized that the Shivling was missing, leading him to immediately inform the police.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Other Temple Items Left Untouched

Authorities confirmed that no other items in the temple were disturbed. The base of the Shivling was found on a nearby beach, leading investigators to suspect that the Shivling may have been discarded into the sea. Consequently, scuba divers have been deployed to search the surrounding waters.

Teams from the crime branch, special operations group, and forensic experts are working together on the case.

A dog squad has also been deployed to assist in the investigation. An FIR has been registered under section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for theft, and the search is ongoing.

ALSO READ: Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Filed under

Mahashivratri Shivling Shivling Theft

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

”F* Off!”: ₹7 Crore-Earning Lawyer Quits On The Spot After Being Denied Time for Pregnant Wife

”F* Off!”: ₹7 Crore-Earning Lawyer Quits On The Spot After Being Denied Time for Pregnant...

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign Aid

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign...

Entertainment

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And Epic Comic Timing

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine