Home > India > Multiple Arrests Across Manipur: Police Nab Arms Possessor, Insurgent Cadres in Stringent Crackdown

Multiple Arrests Across Manipur: Police Nab Arms Possessor, Insurgent Cadres in Stringent Crackdown

Manipur Police have launched a sweeping crackdown, arresting armed individuals, insurgent cadres, and a vehicle thief across the state amid ongoing ethnic tensions. The operation follows recent incidents of gun violence and escalating security concerns in sensitive border areas

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 11:47:40 IST

In a major security crackdown across the state, Manipur Police and security forces have apprehended multiple individuals involved in criminal and insurgent activities over the past two days, recovering weapons, fake arms, and other incriminating materials.

This comes amid tensions as two separate incidents of gun violence were reported last week, leaving an elderly Meitei farmer injured and a Kuki woman dead, affecting both communities.

According to officials, a gun attack took place in the afternoon at Phubala village in Bishnupur district, where a 60-year-old farmer identified as Ningthoujam Biren sustained a bullet injury to his arm. Biren was working in his paddy field when multiple rounds were allegedly fired from nearby hill ranges bordering Churachandpur district.

Illegal Arms Possession and Threats in Mayang Imphal

On 26 June, Manipur Police arrested Md. Helan (25) of Irong Chesaba Salam Achouba, Thoubal district, from Mayang Imphal Bengoon Maning Makha, near the Wednesday Market area under Mayang Imphal Police Station, Imphal West.
Recovered from his possession were:

* One .32 pistol with a magazine loaded with 4 rounds of 7.65mm ammunition
* One black leather holster
* One dummy gun with a fake magazine
* A Redmi Note 13 5G phone with a Jio SIM
* A brown wallet containing an Aadhaar card

Helan had allegedly used the real and dummy weapons to intimidate residents in the locality.

Arrests of Insurgent Cadres Across Valley Districts

Security forces also apprehended several active insurgent cadres linked to banned outfits:

* On 25 June, a PREPAK(PRO) cadre, Thangjam Puremba Singh alias Thapanba (26) of Khurai Thangjam Leikai, was arrested from his residence under Porompat Police Station, Imphal East. A mobile phone and Aadhaar card were seized from him.

* On 26 June, a female RPF/PLA cadre, Loukrakpam Premi Devi (43) of Sayang Konthoujam Leikai, was nabbed from Haobam Marak Ngangom Leikai under Singjamei Police Station, Imphal West. She had reportedly issued monetary demands and threats to officials at Lamphel DC and local courier services. Items recovered included:

  * A grey side bag containing an Aadhaar card
  * Two mobile handsets

* On the same day, an active KCP (PWG) cadre, Shandham Romen Singh alias Yambung (37) of Shamurou Makha Leikai, was arrested from the same locality under Wangoi Police Station, Imphal West. He was accused of extortion threats to the public. From his possession, police recovered:

  * One pistol (without magazine)
  * One mobile handset and Aadhaar card

Vehicle Lifter Caught Red-Handed in Thoubal

Also on 26 June, Manipur Police, with assistance from the public, apprehended a vehicle thief in action at Babu Bazar, Thoubal. The accused, Aribam Momo alias Ithem (32) of Sangaiyumpham Puleipokpi, was caught while attempting to steal a vehicle. Recovered items included:

* One anti-lock jack device used to bypass electronic self-starters
* One stolen Honda Activa 6G, mat marshal green in colour, earlier lifted from Thoubal Haokha

Authorities have not issued an official statement regarding the precise circumstances of her death, but they acknowledged that the situation remains tense in the area.

In the aftermath of the Phubala attack, angry villagers imposed a local bandh, demanding enhanced security for farmers working in sensitive border zones.

These back-to-back incidents come just days after a confrontation between Meitei and Kuki villagers at Leitanpokpi in Imphal East over farmland access, underlining the fragile and volatile nature of the ongoing ethnic conflict that has gripped the state since May 3, 2023.

Tags: manipurmanipur gunfire incidentmanipur violence 2025
