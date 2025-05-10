Multiple Drone From Pakistan Spotted Near Amritsar Early Morning, Indian Defence Neutralises The Threat

Tensions flared again along the western front as multiple armed drones from Pakistan were spotted over Khasa Cantonment area in Amritsar early Saturday morning.

OPERATION SINDOOR Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders. In one such incident, today at approximately 5 AM, Multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were… pic.twitter.com/BrfEzrZBuC — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 10, 2025

This marks another instance in Pakistan’s ongoing pattern of aggression, with drone activity intensifying across border districts. Defence officials condemned the violation of Indian airspace, calling it a direct threat to civilian safety and national sovereignty.

Security forces remain on high alert, and the Indian Army has reiterated its resolve to counter any further provocations.

