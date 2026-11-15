Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attack: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Spying On Chabad House; Why Are Jewish Establishments In Mumbai Under Surveillance?

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly conducting reconnaissance of sensitive locations in Mumbai, including the Chabad House in Colaba, which was among the targets of the 26/11 terror attacks. The accused, identified as Yash Singh, allegedly collected photographs, vehicle details and precise location information about Jewish citizens, foreign nationals and their businesses before sharing the information with foreign handlers. The arrest has raised concerns over alleged attempts by international criminal networks to recruit young people through social media for activities linked to sensitive locations.

Who Is Yash Singh and Why Was He Arrested?

Singh, a resident of Airoli in Navi Mumbai, was arrested by the Navi Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) following a tip-off about his alleged links with international criminal networks through social media. According to police, Singh was allegedly working at the direction of foreign handlers and had been assigned to conduct reconnaissance of strategically sensitive locations in Mumbai, particularly the Chabad House, also known as Nariman House, in Colaba. Investigators allege that he gathered photographs, vehicle registration details and geographical information concerning Jewish citizens, foreign nationals and their establishments, which he subsequently shared with his contacts.

How Were Foreign Handlers Allegedly Recruiting Youth?

According to the Navi Mumbai ATS, networks allegedly associated with Pakistani criminal operative Shahzad Bhatti were using social media platforms, including Telegram, Instagram and WhatsApp, to approach unemployed and financially distressed young people. Police suspect that such networks exploit vulnerable individuals by offering money or other incentives to carry out reconnaissance and share sensitive information.

What Happened During the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks?

On November 26, 2008, Mumbai witnessed one of India’s deadliest terror attacks when 10 heavily armed terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba entered the city by sea and launched coordinated attacks across multiple locations. The attackers targeted prominent sites, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi-Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Nariman House (Chabad House). At Nariman House, terrorists held hostages and killed several people, including members of the Jewish community. The 26/11 attacks continued for nearly 60 hours, leaving 166 people dead and hundreds injured before security forces brought the siege to an end. The latest arrest has once again drawn attention to the security of locations previously targeted during the 2008 attacks.

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