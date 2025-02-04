Mumbai: 54-Year-Old Woman Raped In Guard Compartment Of Train At Bandra Terminus, Accused Arrested

A 54-year-old woman was raped in the guard compartment of an empty Udhna Express train at Bandra Terminus on February 2.

A 54-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the guard compartment of an empty express train at Bandra Terminus on the morning of February 2. Following the horrific incident, the woman, along with her son-in-law, filed a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP). A joint team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP arrested a 25-year-old suspect in connection with the crime.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The incident occurred in the Udhna Express, which had been parked at Platform 6 at Bandra Terminus. According to police sources, the victim and her son-in-law had arrived in Mumbai via the Dehradun Express at 10:30 pm on February 1. With no place to stay, they decided to wait overnight at the station. At around 10:39 pm, they moved towards platforms 6 and 7.

Surveillance footage obtained from CCTV cameras revealed the suspect, who had been lurking nearby, approaching the victim at around 1:49 am. Taking advantage of the situation, with her son-in-law asleep on the platform, the accused forcefully dragged the woman into the guard compartment where he allegedly assaulted her.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The GRP filed a case under Sections 64(1), 115(2), and 303(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Though the accused identified himself as Rahul Sheikh and claimed to live on the footpath, police are skeptical about his true identity and other details, suspecting that he might be misleading investigators.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, with authorities working to uncover more details regarding the crime.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Government Mandates Marathi In Offices; Non-Compliance To Face Penalties