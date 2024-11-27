A 25-year-old Air India pilot, Srishti Tuli, was found dead in her Andheri flat. Her boyfriend, Aditya Pandit, was arrested for abetment of suicide after allegations of abuse.

A 25-year-old Air India pilot, Srishti Tuli, was found dead in her rented flat in Andheri East, Mumbai, on November 25. The Powai police arrested her 27-year-old boyfriend, Aditya Pandit, on charges of abetment of suicide. The arrest followed allegations from Srishti’s family, who accused Pandit of abusive behavior and instigating her to take the drastic step.

Srishti was a commercial pilot from Uttar Pradesh. She had been staying in Mumbai since June 2023 for work. She was staying at Kanakia Rainforest in Marol, Andheri East. The police said that she was found hanging in her flat with a data cable. No suicide note was reportedly found.

According to the FIR, the incident happened between midnight and 3 PM on November 25. Pandit had been her boyfriend for nearly two years, and he had been staying in her flat for almost a week before the tragedy.

A Troubled Relationship

Srishti and Pandit actually met two years ago when they were undergoing pilot training in Delhi. That acquaintance blossomed into a love affair, but her family members alleged that the relationship was strained. Pandit was accused of continuously arguing with her over the telephone and being controlling and abusive.

Srishti’s uncle, Vivekkumar Tuli, claimed Pandit harassed her, often in public, and even forced her to stop eating non-vegetarian food. He recounted an incident where Pandit yelled at her at a party for eating non-vegetarian food and prohibited her from doing so again. On another occasion, Pandit reportedly damaged her car, leaving her stranded.

Despite these issues, Srishti deeply cared for Pandit. Her cousin and other relatives confirmed witnessing his abusive behavior, which they believed took a toll on her mental health.

Events Leading To Incident

On November 25, Pandit left Srishti’s flat around 1 AM to drive to Delhi. During his journey, Srishti called him, threatening to take her own life. Pandit reportedly turned back and rushed to Mumbai.

On return, he found her flat locked and called her friend, Urvi Panchal. They went to a keymaker to open the door, but found Srishti hanging inside. She was taken to Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri East, where doctors declared her dead.

Family Files Complaint

Srishti’s uncle filed a formal complaint against Pandit, accusing him of mental harassment and abuse. Her relatives stated that Pandit’s erratic behavior and refusal to speak to her for days over minor disagreements deeply affected her. They cited an incident where Srishti missed Pandit’s sister’s engagement due to work, leading to Pandit’s prolonged silence towards her.

The Powai police has filed an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 108 abatement of suicide case. The police have arrested him on 26th November; court sends him to police remand up to 29th of November for detailed interrogation. She had received her pilot training at Dwarka, Delhi. In 2023, she was appointed in Air India.

