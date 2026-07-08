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Home > India News > Mumbai Airport Accident Averted: Air India, Air India Express Planes Face Off on Runway; Takeoff Aborted

Mumbai Airport Accident Averted: Air India, Air India Express Planes Face Off on Runway; Takeoff Aborted

A major collision was averted at Mumbai Airport as Air India and Air India Express Planes came face to face on the same runway. The air traffic control ordered them to abort take-off to prevent a serious accident.

Mumbai Airport Accident: Air India and Air India Express Planes came face to face on the runway. ATC halts takeoff. (Photo: Pexels)
Mumbai Airport Accident: Air India and Air India Express Planes came face to face on the runway. ATC halts takeoff. (Photo: Pexels)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 09:27 IST

A major accident was prevented on Tuesday evening after a forced abort of Air India’s take-off run after coming face-to-face with an Air India Express plane on the same runway at Mumbai airport. According to the sources, the air traffic controller ordered the take-off to be aborted in order to avoid the potential disaster.
 
This incident took place around 10 pm on July 7. As per the report, the Air India Express flight had recently landed and was still clearing the runway when the Air India plane scheduled for Delhi started accelerating to take off on the same strip. 
 

Mumbai Airport Disaster: What Air India Said?

The Air India spokesperson confirmed the incident and stated that the take-off was halted after direct orders from the air traffic control tower. However, the spokesperson did not share any specific operational details of the matter. 
 
According to sources, the Air India flight was AI816, a wide-body Boeing 777-300 ER that flew from Mumbai to Delhi. A narrow-body Boeing 737 MAX 8 was the aircraft used by the arriving Air India Express flight, AIX1547, from Siliguri.
 
In its statement, the Air India spokesperson said, “The crew operating flight AI816 from Mumbai to Delhi on July 7 discontinued the take-off run after receiving an instruction to do so from the Air Traffic Control and returned to the bay.”
 
A take-off is a phase when an aircraft plans to accelerate along the runway before reaching the speed which is required to lift off. 

Air India – Air India Express Clash: Boeing 777 Needs Technical Inspection

The Air India spokesperson also stated that the Boeing 777 would require technical inspections in line with standard operating protocols and noted that the alternative arrangements were being organised to transport the affected passengers to Delhi as soon as possible. There is no official statement on the exact number of passengers and crew on board; however, it could not be immediately confirmed. 
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Mumbai Airport Accident Averted: Air India, Air India Express Planes Face Off on Runway; Takeoff Aborted

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Mumbai Airport Accident Averted: Air India, Air India Express Planes Face Off on Runway; Takeoff Aborted
Mumbai Airport Accident Averted: Air India, Air India Express Planes Face Off on Runway; Takeoff Aborted
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