Mumbai Appoints Woman IPS Officer Aarti Singh As First Joint Commissioner Of Police (Intelligence)

In a historic appointment, 2006 batch IPS officer Aarti Singh became the first Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) in Mumbai on Friday. Singh, originally from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, also holds an MBBS degree, marking a unique blend of medical and law enforcement expertise.

The post was recently created by the Maharashtra government to strengthen intelligence gathering across the metropolis. This new role raises the Special Branch’s leadership rank from Additional Commissioner (DIG rank) to Joint Commissioner (IG rank).

Special Branch Gets Elevated Authority

According to a PTI report quoting a senior official, Mumbai’s Special Branch which monitors local developments, tracks sleeper cells, and gathers terror-related intelligence will now function under the newly-appointed Joint Commissioner (Intelligence). This move enables the unit to report directly to the Commissioner of Police, enhancing coordination with the Joint Commissioner (Law & Order).

“It will help in gathering intelligence and sharing information with superiors in a timely manner so that swift action can be taken,” the official stated.

Currently, the Special Branch lacks a full-time Additional Commissioner. The role is temporarily being handled by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Senior Officer Sharada Raut Appointed to Anti-Narcotics Task Force

In another key development, Sharada Raut, a 2005 batch IPS officer, has been appointed Special IGP of the newly formed Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). Raut recently returned to Maharashtra Police after a stint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

