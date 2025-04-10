Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Mumbai Attacks Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Brought To NIA Headquarter For Interrogation

Mumbai Attacks Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Brought To NIA Headquarter For Interrogation

According to the NIA, Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition. The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move.

Mumbai Attacks Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Brought To NIA Headquarter For Interrogation

Mumbai Attacks Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Brought To NIA Headquarter For Interrogation


Here is the revised version of the text with corrected grammar and proper spacing:

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana was brought to the National Investigation Agency headquarters on late Thursday. NIA said that the agency would question him in detail.

NIA said that Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days, during which time the agency will question him in detail in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana on Thursday arrived in India following his extradition by the United States. Earlier on Thursday evening, Tahawwur Rana was produced before the Special NIA Court.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The anti-terror agency has presented compelling evidence, including emails sent by 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, to justify his police custody. The agency informed the court that custodial interrogation is crucial to uncovering a sinister plot. Investigators will also examine Rana’s role in orchestrating the deadly terror attacks.

NIA further states that, as part of the criminal conspiracy, accused No. 1, David Coleman Headley, had discussed the entire operation with Tahawwur Rana before his visit to India. Anticipating potential challenges, Headley sent an email to Rana detailing his belongings and assets. He also informed Rana about the involvement of Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman in the plot.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday that it has successfully secured the extradition of Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.

According to the NIA, Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition. The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move.

“Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley @ Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. A total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured in the deadly attacks. Both LeT and HUJI have been declared as terrorist organisations by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967,” the NIA said.
(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Tahawwur Rana Faces Fresh Legal Heat As NIA Seeks 20 Days Extended Custody

 

Filed under

Tahawwur Rana

newsx

Prince Harry Pays Surprise Visit To Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
newsx

Exporters Predict US Companies To Relocate From China To India
Mumbai Attacks Mastermind

Mumbai Attacks Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Brought To NIA Headquarter For Interrogation
newsx

18 Days Remand For 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana
newsx

Helicopter Crashes In Hudson River In New York City; 5 Killed, 1 Missing: Report
Vantara Goes Digital: New

Vantara Goes Digital: New Website Offers Immersive Wildlife Conservation Experience
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Prince Harry Pays Surprise Visit To Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Prince Harry Pays Surprise Visit To Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Exporters Predict US Companies To Relocate From China To India

Exporters Predict US Companies To Relocate From China To India

18 Days Remand For 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana

18 Days Remand For 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana

Helicopter Crashes In Hudson River In New York City; 5 Killed, 1 Missing: Report

Helicopter Crashes In Hudson River In New York City; 5 Killed, 1 Missing: Report

Vantara Goes Digital: New Website Offers Immersive Wildlife Conservation Experience

Vantara Goes Digital: New Website Offers Immersive Wildlife Conservation Experience

Entertainment

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They Don’t Care About Human Beings

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide