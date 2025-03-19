Mumbai Gets New Collector: IAS Officer Aanchal Goyal Takes Charge

Maharashtra government has appointed Aanchal Goyal as the new district collector of Mumbai City. The transfer order, issued by the General Administration Department on Tuesday, fills the position left vacant after Sanjay Yadav’s transfer last month.

Aanchal Goyal, a 2014 batch IAS officer, was serving as Additional Commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) before this appointment. She has previously held key roles, including District Collector of Parbhani and CEO of Ratnagiri Zilla Parishad. Additionally, she is the CEO of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Ltd (NSSCDCL).

During her tenure in NMC, Goyal played a pivotal role in modernizing operations across multiple sectors, including solid waste management, healthcare, education, social welfare, transportation, and tax administration. Under her leadership, Nagpur implemented digital tracking of waste collection vehicles, improved property tax revenue, and introduced mid-day meals for pre-primary students. She also contributed to the development of new parks and digitization efforts within the civic body.

Goyal’s appointment continues the legacy of women IAS officers leading Mumbai City as collectors, following Sharwaree Gokhale, Valsa Nair Singh, Ashwini Joshi, I A Kundan, Shaila A, and Sampada Mehta.

Her husband, Nimit Goyal, serves as a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Mumbai, adding another layer of administrative strength to the city’s governance.

As Mumbai’s new collector, Goyal is expected to bring her expertise in urban development, smart city initiatives, and administrative efficiency to the metropolis.

