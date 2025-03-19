Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Mumbai Gets New Collector: IAS Officer Aanchal Goyal Takes Charge

Mumbai Gets New Collector: IAS Officer Aanchal Goyal Takes Charge

IAS officer Aanchal Goyal appointed Mumbai City Collector, replacing Sanjay Yadav. The 2014 batch officer brings strong urban governance experience from Nagpur.

Mumbai Gets New Collector: IAS Officer Aanchal Goyal Takes Charge


Maharashtra government has appointed Aanchal Goyal as the new district collector of Mumbai City. The transfer order, issued by the General Administration Department on Tuesday, fills the position left vacant after Sanjay Yadav’s transfer last month.

Aanchal Goyal, a 2014 batch IAS officer, was serving as Additional Commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) before this appointment. She has previously held key roles, including District Collector of Parbhani and CEO of Ratnagiri Zilla Parishad. Additionally, she is the CEO of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Ltd (NSSCDCL).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During her tenure in NMC, Goyal played a pivotal role in modernizing operations across multiple sectors, including solid waste management, healthcare, education, social welfare, transportation, and tax administration. Under her leadership, Nagpur implemented digital tracking of waste collection vehicles, improved property tax revenue, and introduced mid-day meals for pre-primary students. She also contributed to the development of new parks and digitization efforts within the civic body.

Goyal’s appointment continues the legacy of women IAS officers leading Mumbai City as collectors, following Sharwaree Gokhale, Valsa Nair Singh, Ashwini Joshi, I A Kundan, Shaila A, and Sampada Mehta.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Her husband, Nimit Goyal, serves as a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Mumbai, adding another layer of administrative strength to the city’s governance.

As Mumbai’s new collector, Goyal is expected to bring her expertise in urban development, smart city initiatives, and administrative efficiency to the metropolis.

ALSO READ: Shivpuri Boat Tragedy: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Expresses Grief, Assures Swift Action

Filed under

Aanchal Goyal biography Aanchal Goyal Mumbai Collector Mumbai City Collector news

newsx

Mumbai Gets New Collector: IAS Officer Aanchal Goyal Takes Charge
As the 2025 Indian Premie

Watch | Thala’s Iconic ‘Helicopter Shot’ Is Back! MS Dhoni Prepares For IPL 2025
Share Market Opening Bell

Share Market Opening Bell: Nifty Surges Above 22,850, Sensex Jumps 100 Points In Strong Opening!
newsx

IPL 2025: Meet The Uncapped Players Who Could Be The Next Big Stars
newsx

Defence Ministry Sanctions ₹100 Crore For New Sainik School In Assam’s Karbi Anglong
Kolkata Knight Riders (KK

Kolkata Knight Riders Set New Trends With Biodegradable Jersey & Green Initiative For IPL 2025
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch | Thala’s Iconic ‘Helicopter Shot’ Is Back! MS Dhoni Prepares For IPL 2025

Watch | Thala’s Iconic ‘Helicopter Shot’ Is Back! MS Dhoni Prepares For IPL 2025

Share Market Opening Bell: Nifty Surges Above 22,850, Sensex Jumps 100 Points In Strong Opening!

Share Market Opening Bell: Nifty Surges Above 22,850, Sensex Jumps 100 Points In Strong Opening!

IPL 2025: Meet The Uncapped Players Who Could Be The Next Big Stars

IPL 2025: Meet The Uncapped Players Who Could Be The Next Big Stars

Defence Ministry Sanctions ₹100 Crore For New Sainik School In Assam’s Karbi Anglong

Defence Ministry Sanctions ₹100 Crore For New Sainik School In Assam’s Karbi Anglong

Kolkata Knight Riders Set New Trends With Biodegradable Jersey & Green Initiative For IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders Set New Trends With Biodegradable Jersey & Green Initiative For IPL 2025

Entertainment

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up Screen With Multiple Sex Scenes

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson,

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips