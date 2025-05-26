Mumbai Hit By Heavy Rain, IMD Issues Red Alert, Railways And Roads Impacted

The southwest monsoon has made a strong onset over parts of India, with states like Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and others witnessing severe weather conditions.

The southwest monsoon has made a strong onset over parts of India, with states like Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and others witnessing severe weather conditions. In Mumbai, the rain arrived in full force on Monday, causing waterlogging, traffic jams, and disruptions in air and rail transport.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and intense rainfall spells accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 km/h. Commuters across the city faced delays and diversions, while visuals from across the metropolis showed submerged roads and stranded vehicles.

Similar scenes were reported in Bengaluru and Pune, where several areas were flooded following heavy downpours. In Kerala, the IMD issued a red alert for 14 districts and an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha, predicting widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Ajit Pawar Flags Rain Havoc in Pune’s Baramati

In Pune, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited flood-hit areas in Baramati tehsil on Monday. He called the rainfall “unprecedented” for the month of May. According to officials, parts of Indapur tehsil received nearly 13 inches of rainfall in just a few hours—nearly the same amount the region typically receives over an entire monsoon season.

The extreme downpour also caused a breach in the Nira canal near Nimtek, worsening the situation in Baramati. The IMD has maintained a red alert for the region, with more rain expected.

Record-Breaking May for Bengaluru

Meanwhile, Bengaluru has officially recorded its wettest May ever, following days of steady rain and flooding in various low-lying areas. The city has seen a sharp spike in rainfall figures this season, underlining the increasing unpredictability of pre-monsoon weather patterns across southern India.

With the monsoon advancing rapidly and weather warnings in place, authorities across affected regions have urged residents to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel.

