Mumbai Horror: 22-Year-Old Hindu Man Dies From Injuries After Parking Dispute With A Muslim Man In Dharavi Goes Horribly Wrong, Shocking Video Surfaces Online

Dharavi Murder Case: In Mumbai, Dharavi, a 22-year-old man, identified as Ashwin Nadar died following a violent fight; this caused police to detain and the people to anger.

22-year-old man killed in Dharavi

It was stated that the incident occurred close to a parked row of two-wheeler, and Nadar engaged in an argument with one of the people, who was called Ashik Khan. Local reports claim the fight soon turned violent, as per multiple reports.

Witnesses also testified that the onlookers tried to calm down the situation but to no effect. Khan is reported to have persisted with the attack, leaving Nadar in a critical condition. He was hurried to Sion Hospital but he died soon after due to his injuries.

After the event, the Dharavi police filed a case and started investigating. The police have also started working to locate and arrest the culprit who is on the run at the moment.

The police officials are also examining the available evidence on the scene and checking statements of witnesses.





Dharavi Crime: Argument Turns Fatal, Gets Caught On Camera

The case has elicited responses on social media, with most users demanding quick justice and more coverage on the case.

The case has been featured now that the search after the alleged perpetrator is ongoing because it has attracted attention to the issues of public safety and the necessity of acting quickly to resolve the violent disagreements.

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