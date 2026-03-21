Mumbai Horror: 22-Year-Old Hindu Man Dies From Injuries After Parking Dispute With A Muslim Man In Dharavi Goes Horribly Wrong, Shocking Video Surfaces Online

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Mumbai Horror: 22-Year-Old Hindu Man Dies From Injuries After Parking Dispute With A Muslim Man In Dharavi Goes Horribly Wrong, Shocking Video Surfaces Online

Mumbai Horror: 22-Year-Old Hindu Man Dies From Injuries After Parking Dispute With A Muslim Man In Dharavi Goes Horribly Wrong, Shocking Video Surfaces Online

Ashwin Nadar, 22, died after a violent altercation in Mumbai’s Dharavi. The accused, Ashik Khan, remains absconding as police continue their search.

Ashiq Khan brutally murdered Hindu youth Ashwin Nadar after a dispute as per reports (IMAGE: X)
Ashiq Khan brutally murdered Hindu youth Ashwin Nadar after a dispute as per reports (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 21, 2026 15:32:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai Horror: 22-Year-Old Hindu Man Dies From Injuries After Parking Dispute With A Muslim Man In Dharavi Goes Horribly Wrong, Shocking Video Surfaces Online

Dharavi Murder Case: In Mumbai, Dharavi, a 22-year-old man, identified as Ashwin Nadar died following a violent fight; this caused police to detain and the people to anger.

22-year-old man killed in Dharavi

It was stated that the incident occurred close to a parked row of two-wheeler, and Nadar engaged in an argument with one of the people, who was called Ashik Khan. Local reports claim the fight soon turned violent, as per multiple reports. 

Witnesses also testified that the onlookers tried to calm down the situation but to no effect. Khan is reported to have persisted with the attack, leaving Nadar in a critical condition. He was hurried to Sion Hospital but he died soon after due to his injuries.

You Might Be Interested In

After the event, the Dharavi police filed a case and started investigating. The police have also started working to locate and arrest the culprit who is on the run at the moment.

The police officials are also examining the available evidence on the scene and checking statements of witnesses.

Dharavi Crime: Argument Turns Fatal, Gets Caught On Camera 

The case has elicited responses on social media, with most users demanding quick justice and more coverage on the case. 

The case has been featured now that the search after the alleged perpetrator is ongoing because it has attracted attention to the issues of public safety and the necessity of acting quickly to resolve the violent disagreements.

ALSO READ: IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Oppose Govt 60% Seat Selection Rule; Warn of Airfare Hike, Aviation Sector Impact- Here’s Travellers Must Know Before Next Flight

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dharavihome-hero-pos-9latest viral videomaharashtramumbai

RELATED News

Assam Assembly Elections 2026: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma And Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma’s Assets Double In Five Years | Latest Net Worth And Affidavit Details Revealed

INS Taragiri To Join Indian Navy Fleet Equipped With BrahMos Missiles on April 3; ‘Made in India’ Project 17A Stealth Warship Boosts Maritime Power

Uttam Nagar Witnesses Eid Prayers Under Tight Security As Tensions Grip The Area In Delhi, Heavy Police Deployment Ensures Law And Order Amid Sensitive Situation

IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Oppose Govt 60% Seat Selection Rule; Warn of Airfare Hike, Aviation Sector Impact- Here’s Travellers Must Know Before Next Flight

Who Is Gautam Singhania? Raymond MD Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident; Inside Controversial Rift with Father Vijaypat and His Massive Net Worth

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai Horror: 22-Year-Old Hindu Man Dies From Injuries After Parking Dispute With A Muslim Man In Dharavi Goes Horribly Wrong, Shocking Video Surfaces Online

Natanz Nuclear Facility Attacked In US‑Israel Strike, Iran Confirms: Is There Any Danger To Residents? Why Is This Site A Focal Target Amid Soaring War Tensions?

IPL 2026: Take 1 Crore And Leave! Ex KKR and India Batter Slams PBKS Star Lockie Ferguson For Missing Start Of Tournament

Eid-ul-Fitr: Babar Azam’s Cooking Video After Pakistan Team ‘Snub’ Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans

Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 21: Gold Price in India Crashes by Rs 29,400, Records Weakest Week in 40 Years; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

“Regaining 7 Kgs Was Tough”: Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer Reflects on Injury Comeback Ahead of IPL 2026

S. S. Rajamouli Hails Dhurandhar 2, Says ‘It Takes Guts To Make And Release 4 Hours Long Film,’ Calls Ranveer Singh’s Act a ‘Masterclass In Acting’

Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles At Diego Garcia, What Do You Need To Know About US-UK Joint Base Located 4000 Kms Away In Indian Ocean

After ‘Thug Life’, Mani Ratnam Returns With AR Rahman, Casting Vijay Sethupathi & Sai Pallavi In Dream Collaboration- What We Know About The Film

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Mumbai Horror: 22-Year-Old Hindu Man Dies From Injuries After Parking Dispute With A Muslim Man In Dharavi Goes Horribly Wrong, Shocking Video Surfaces Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mumbai Horror: 22-Year-Old Hindu Man Dies From Injuries After Parking Dispute With A Muslim Man In Dharavi Goes Horribly Wrong, Shocking Video Surfaces Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mumbai Horror: 22-Year-Old Hindu Man Dies From Injuries After Parking Dispute With A Muslim Man In Dharavi Goes Horribly Wrong, Shocking Video Surfaces Online
Mumbai Horror: 22-Year-Old Hindu Man Dies From Injuries After Parking Dispute With A Muslim Man In Dharavi Goes Horribly Wrong, Shocking Video Surfaces Online
Mumbai Horror: 22-Year-Old Hindu Man Dies From Injuries After Parking Dispute With A Muslim Man In Dharavi Goes Horribly Wrong, Shocking Video Surfaces Online
Mumbai Horror: 22-Year-Old Hindu Man Dies From Injuries After Parking Dispute With A Muslim Man In Dharavi Goes Horribly Wrong, Shocking Video Surfaces Online

QUICK LINKS