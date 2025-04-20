Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Mumbai Man Falls Victim To Rs 10.38 Lakh Scam Promising Huge Reward For Re 1 Note

Mumbai Man Falls Victim To Rs 10.38 Lakh Scam Promising Huge Reward For Re 1 Note

A 45-year-old cashier from Mumbai’s Santacruz West has lost Rs 10.38 lakh after falling for an online scam promising a substantial reward in exchange for a Re 1 note.

Mumbai Man Falls Victim To Rs 10.38 Lakh Scam Promising Huge Reward For Re 1 Note


A 45-year-old cashier from Mumbai’s Santacruz West lost a staggering Rs 10.38 lakh after falling prey to a fraudulent scheme that promised a hefty reward in exchange for a Re 1 note. The man, employed at a state-run insurance company in Churchgate, came across an advertisement while watching social media reels on February 23, which claimed to offer Rs 4.53 lakh for a Re 1 note. Intrigued by the offer, he contacted the scammers through a WhatsApp number provided in the ad.

How the Scam Unfolded

The complainant soon received a message from a person named Pankaj Singh, who introduced himself as an employee of a coin shop. Singh directed the cashier to fill out a registration form and made an initial demand of Rs 6,160 as registration fees. After this, Singh called again, claiming that the earlier amount was insufficient, and demanded an additional Rs 6,107, assuring that the previous payment would be refunded.

The scam continued when Singh introduced the victim to another individual, Arun Sharma, who presented a letter allegedly from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), confirming the reward for the Re 1 note. At this point, the victim had already transferred Rs 10.38 lakh under various pretexts, believing he was on the verge of receiving the promised reward.

The Turning Point

The fraudsters, not content with the amount already collected, promised to raise the reward to Rs 25.56 lakh if the cashier transferred an additional Rs 6 lakh. This was the point when the victim realized he had been scammed. He immediately approached the West Region Cyber Police Station, leading to the registration of a case under the IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police are now investigating the case further.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How to Stay Safe from Scams

This incident highlights the growing problem of online frauds that target unsuspecting victims. To avoid falling for similar scams, it’s important to be cautious about offers that seem too good to be true, especially those circulating on social media. Always verify the authenticity of the source and refrain from sharing sensitive information or transferring money without proper confirmation.

Authorities continue to warn the public to stay alert to such scams, especially those that promise huge returns for minimal investment. The police are urging people to report any suspicious activity to prevent further exploitation.

ALSO READ: JD Vance To Visit India: Akshardham And Taj Mahal Visit, PM Modi Meeting,Trade Talks Lined Up

Filed under

Mumbai scam Re 1 note fraud

The parts of National Hig

Jammu And Kashmir: Udhampur Hit By Heavy Rains, National Highway 44 Disrupted
newsx

From Factory Floor to Global Fast Lane: India Set to Lead Auto Component Exports, Says...
In a tragic incident on S

Rajasthan Sewer Tragedy: Two Workers, Including 13-Year-Old, Die From Suffocation
Kerala BJP President Raje

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Aligns With Nadda’s Stance, Supports BJP’s Rejection Of Nishikant Dubey’s SC Remarks
A devastating cloudburst

Cloudburst In Ramban District Killed Atleast Three: Flash Floods Cause Extensive Damage
A 45-year-old cashier fro

Mumbai Man Falls Victim To Rs 10.38 Lakh Scam Promising Huge Reward For Re 1...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Jammu And Kashmir: Udhampur Hit By Heavy Rains, National Highway 44 Disrupted

Jammu And Kashmir: Udhampur Hit By Heavy Rains, National Highway 44 Disrupted

From Factory Floor to Global Fast Lane: India Set to Lead Auto Component Exports, Says NITI Aayog

From Factory Floor to Global Fast Lane: India Set to Lead Auto Component Exports, Says...

Rajasthan Sewer Tragedy: Two Workers, Including 13-Year-Old, Die From Suffocation

Rajasthan Sewer Tragedy: Two Workers, Including 13-Year-Old, Die From Suffocation

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Aligns With Nadda’s Stance, Supports BJP’s Rejection Of Nishikant Dubey’s SC Remarks

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Aligns With Nadda’s Stance, Supports BJP’s Rejection Of Nishikant Dubey’s SC Remarks

Cloudburst In Ramban District Killed Atleast Three: Flash Floods Cause Extensive Damage

Cloudburst In Ramban District Killed Atleast Three: Flash Floods Cause Extensive Damage

Entertainment

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film Sets

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave