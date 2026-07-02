Mumbai Manhole Tragedy: Man Dies After Falling Into Drain in Saki Naka

A 55-year-old man lost his life after accidentally falling into an open water drainage drain in Mumbai. The tragic incident took place on Khairani Road, within the jurisdiction of the Saki Naka police station. According to reports, the man was talking on his mobile phone when the accident occurred and he stepped into the unguarded opening. Although the fire brigade and local rescue teams were immediately summoned to the scene, the victim could not be saved. He was retrieved and rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, but doctors tragically declared him brought dead upon arrival.

Body Recovered Two Hours Later

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Aslam Esaf Shaikh. Upon discovering the victim’s abandoned umbrella and slippers near the edge of the open manhole, authorities immediately initiated a targeted search operation. Unfortunately, any hope of a rescue turned into a recovery operation when his lifeless body was pulled from the drainage system approximately two hours later. He was subsequently transported to Rajawadi Hospital, where his death was officially confirmed.

String of Monsoon Tragedies in Mumbai

This latest fatality comes just two days after another monsoon-related tragedy in Mumbai’s Chembur area. In that incident, an 11-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured when a massive tree uprooted and crushed a moving school bus ferrying students. Following public outrage, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suspended a civic official, citing severe negligence in maintaining the tree.

Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai; Red Alert Issued

Mumbai continues to be battered by relentless monsoon downpours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert across the region, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. Consequently, major roads have become severely waterlogged, and the city’s lifeline the local train network has faced significant disruptions and delays. Local weather forecasts indicate that the city will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall through Thursday night and into early Friday.