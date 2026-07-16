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Home > India News > Mumbai Minor Girl Murder: Boyfriend Blindfolded 17-Year-Old Before Slitting Her Throat, Watched Crime Patrol to Plan Killing

Mumbai Minor Girl Murder: Boyfriend Blindfolded 17-Year-Old Before Slitting Her Throat, Watched Crime Patrol to Plan Killing

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend in Kandivali, Mumbai, after she refused his marriage proposal and the rejection lead to the girl's murder.

A 17 year old minor girl was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend. Credit: Representative Photo/Canva
A 17 year old minor girl was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend. Credit: Representative Photo/Canva

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 10:49 IST

A disturbing case from Mumbai came to light from the Kandivali Samata Nagar police station area, where a 17 year old minor girl was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend. The police officials revealed that the accused drew inspiration from a T.V show “Crime Petrol” to plan the whole incident and destroy the evidence afterward.

Police say the accused, 22-year-old Suraj Waghmare, lured the minor to a forested area in Damu Nagar, slit her throat under the pretext of giving her a surprise, and dumped her body

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How The Minor And The Accused Met And What Happened?

According to the police the accused met the minor girl around one and a half years ago in a Ganpati pandal and from there they stayed in touch and what began as an acquaintance soon developed into a romantic relationship that continued for nearly eighteen months.

According to the police after some time of the relationship the accused started pressuring the girl to marry him but the girl refused his proposal for marriage. The police believe that the rejection triggered him leading the chain of events leading to the girl’s murder. Investigators say the accused, after watching episodes of “Crime Patrol,” which is a popular Indian crime-based television series, allegedly picked up ideas on how to execute a murder and subsequently conceal the evidence.

How He Did The Murder?

Police said that the accused lured the girl to a forested area in Kandivali’s Damu Nagar locality using the excuse of meeting her and then he told her that he has a surprise for her and asked her to close her eyes. As soon as the girl closed her eyes the accused allegedly slit her throat with a knife. After the murder, he abandoned her body in the forest and fled the scene.

How The Minor’s Body Was Discovered?

The body was discovered when a staff from the Forest Department spotted an unidentified body in the forest while patrolling and alerted the Samata Nagar police.  A police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Investigators managed to identify the victim within just one to one-and-a-half hours of registering the case, a swift turnaround that aided the subsequent arrest. 

Samata Nagar police arrested the accused, identified as 22-year-old Suraj Waghmare, a resident of Kandivali East. Officials confirmed that the murder stemmed from a dispute over the love affair and the accused’s demand for marriage, which the victim had turned down.

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Mumbai Minor Girl Murder: Boyfriend Blindfolded 17-Year-Old Before Slitting Her Throat, Watched Crime Patrol to Plan Killing
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Mumbai Minor Girl Murder: Boyfriend Blindfolded 17-Year-Old Before Slitting Her Throat, Watched Crime Patrol to Plan Killing

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Mumbai Minor Girl Murder: Boyfriend Blindfolded 17-Year-Old Before Slitting Her Throat, Watched Crime Patrol to Plan Killing
Mumbai Minor Girl Murder: Boyfriend Blindfolded 17-Year-Old Before Slitting Her Throat, Watched Crime Patrol to Plan Killing
Mumbai Minor Girl Murder: Boyfriend Blindfolded 17-Year-Old Before Slitting Her Throat, Watched Crime Patrol to Plan Killing
Mumbai Minor Girl Murder: Boyfriend Blindfolded 17-Year-Old Before Slitting Her Throat, Watched Crime Patrol to Plan Killing

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