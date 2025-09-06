Mumbai On High Alert Amid Ganesh Visarjan: Lashkar-e-Jihadi Claims 400kg RDX, 34 Human Bombs

After 10 days of grand celebration of Ganpati across India, today marks the visarjan day. Therefore as a tradition, today Mumbai is expected to witness intense crowd on the roads. The Mumbai police has also issued a traffic advisory, guiding diversions and easier ways to travel.

However, as already known that today mass people is expected to walk dowen the streets of Mumbai, the respective police on Friday placed the city on high alert after a threat call. The caller calimed that 34 ‘HUMAN BOMBS’ carrying ‘400kg of RDX’ have been implanted across the city.

The police shared that the threat came on the evening of Anant Chaturdashi marking the visarjan (immersion of Ganesh idol).

According to police, the caller threatened that the blasts would “shake the entire city.” Officials confirmed that the threat came on the eve of Anant Chaturdashi, a day when large crowds gather for Ganesh idol immersions. Security forces immediately enhanced checks and patrolling across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

Lashkar-e-Jihadi Named in Threat Message

Police said the threat call was issued by an organisation named Lashkar-e-Jihadi. The message claimed that 34 vehicles, each with human bombs, would detonate nearly 400 kilograms of explosives to kill one crore people. Authorities stated that the call coincided with the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

On Friday, lakhs of devotees began participating in visarjan rituals across Mumbai, marking the festival’s end. Police increased deployment near immersion points, railway stations, and sensitive areas. Mumbai Police assured that it is treating the threat seriously and is working with security agencies to prevent any untoward incident in the city.

Recent Hoax Threats Reported in Maharashtra

Earlier this week, police arrested a 43-year-old man from Thane district for allegedly making a fake bomb threat call. The Government Railway Police said the accused, Rupesh Madhukar Ranpise, called a police helpline on Sunday and claimed that he had planted a bomb at Kalwa railway station.

Officials confirmed that the call turned out to be a hoax, and no explosives were found at the site. In August, police also received a similar false alarm when an email threatened to bomb the ISKCON Temple in south Mumbai. Investigators said both incidents created unnecessary panic.

Security Checks at Temples and Airport After Threats

Police officials said the ISKCON Temple in Girgaon received a bomb threat email on August 22. The temple administration immediately reported the message to police. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough search of the premises at night. Authorities confirmed that they found nothing suspicious and classified the email as a hoax. A similar threat mail reached the temple again in September.

