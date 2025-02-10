Mumbai Police Complaint Against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina Over ‘Abusive’ Show Remarks

A complaint has been filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others over ‘abusive language’ in a viral podcast episode, sparking public outrage.

A legal complaint has been lodged against popular social media personalities Ranveer Allahbadia, known as ‘BeerBiceps,’ and Apoorva Mukhija, known as ‘The Rebel Kid,’ along with comedian Samay Raina, over the alleged use of inappropriate and abusive language on the show ‘India’s Got Latent.’

According to a report by ANI, the show’s organizers have also been booked alongside the content creators. The complaint was filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women’s Commission, urging strict action against the accused individuals mentioned in the letter.

The complaint letter alleges that the controversial remarks were made purely to generate controversy for financial gain, without any regard for the impact on women’s dignity or the negative influence on young audiences, particularly minors, who may have been exposed to such content.

The controversial episode featured Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija alongside Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Raina’s show. During the discussion, Allahbadia posed an inappropriate ‘would you rather’ question regarding a contestant’s parents, sparking massive outrage online. Clips of the segment quickly went viral, drawing severe backlash from netizens.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was questioned about the matter and stated, “I have come to know about it, but I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others.” He further added that Indian society operates with certain moral boundaries, and if someone crosses them, it is considered absolutely wrong, warranting appropriate action.

Social media users expressed their disapproval of the remarks, with one user commenting, “Freedom of speech is a double-edged sword. Sadly, sometimes it allows mediocrity and shock value to masquerade as content.” Another wrote, “People show their true colors on shows like these. Ranveer hasn’t done anything out of character; today, his mask has simply slipped.”

Several prominent figures also weighed in on the controversy. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate called Allahbadia’s comment “perverted” and stated, “This isn’t creativity. It’s perversion. We cannot normalize such behavior as cool. The fact that this sick comment received loud applause should worry us all.”

Despite the growing backlash, neither Ranveer Allahbadia nor the other creators involved in the episode have issued any public statements addressing the controversy.

Notably, Allahbadia, who boasts over 50 lakh followers on Instagram and more than a crore subscribers on YouTube, was previously honored with the ‘Disruptor of the Year’ award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National Creators Award held at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam last year.

