Mumbai Police Foil Plot To Kill 30,000 Muharram Procession Participants; 14,900 Poison Capsules Seized

A major tragedy was allegedly averted in Mumbai after police arrested a man accused of planning to distribute poisonous capsules during the Muharram procession. Investigators said the accused, identified as Faiyaz Nisar Hussain Premji, had allegedly prepared thousands of capsules laced with zinc phosphide and intended to sell them as pain-relief medicine to people taking part in the procession. Police recovered 14,900 suspicious capsules from his possession and said nearly 30,000 people could have been targeted. The accused was arrested before he could distribute the capsules, while one person, identified as Salman Syed, reportedly fell ill after consuming a pill. An Aadhaar card and a passport were also seized from the accused as the Mumbai Police launched a detailed investigation.

According to reports, Faiyaz, a resident of Viman Nagar in Pune, studied BBA and runs a paint business. Police said he rented a house in Dongri around 15 days ago, where he allegedly spent several days preparing the poisoned capsules. Officials further claimed he had ordered 30,000 capsules and was allegedly planning to procure 50 kilograms of zinc phosphide. The motive behind the alleged plot is still unclear.

Mumbai police probe alleged poison capsule plot and foreign links

The Mumbai Police said the accused had travelled to Iran and Iraq in 2025, and investigators are now examining whether those visits had any connection to the alleged conspiracy. Security agencies are trying to determine whether a larger network or any foreign links were involved in the case. Police are also investigating who supplied the toxic substance and whether others assisted in the alleged plan.

According to reports, investigators said the capsules were allegedly meant to be sold as medicines during the Mumbai Muharram procession so that participants would unknowingly consume them. However, the accused was taken into custody before the alleged plan could be executed.

Mumbai investigation expands as agencies examine wider conspiracy

The alleged conspiracy has sent shockwaves across Mumbai, with agencies now conducting a thorough probe into the scale of the operation. Officials are questioning the accused to establish whether anyone else was involved and whether the alleged plot extended beyond the city.

“The investigation is ongoing and all possibilities have been looked into, such as the travels of the accused, the purchase of zinc phosphide, and his connections,” the Mumbai police said, as per reports. The Mumbai police’s prompt response helped avoid a tragedy that could have occurred during the Muharram parade.

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