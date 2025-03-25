Mumbai Police Police Summons Kunal Kamra Over His Stand Up Comedy Remarks On Eknath Shinde

The Mumbai Police have issued a summons to comedian Kunal Kamra, requiring his presence for questioning at 11 AM today. This comes a day after Kunal Kamra stand-up comedy video on Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde goes viral.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has sparked controversy after calling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a “traitor” (Gaddar) during a recent performance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The remark, delivered humorously while modifying lyrics from the Hindi film Dil To Pagal Hai, quickly gained traction. Kamra sang, “Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye,” as part of his act, which was meant to entertain but has now triggered backlash.

The Shiv Sena has strongly condemned the statement and is demanding legal action against Kamra, including his arrest.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, Kamra is currently not in Mumbai.

Kunal Kamra row | Khar Police sent a summons to Kunal Kamra’s house asking him to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am today. Kunal is not in Mumbai right now. MIDC police had registered an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which… — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2025

The case stems from an FIR originally filed against him at the MIDC Police Station over comments he made during a stand-up comedy performance. The matter was later transferred to the Khar Police Station for further investigation.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific remarks that led to the FIR, but reports suggest that the complaint alleges his statements were objectionable. Kamra, known for his sharp political satire, has previously faced legal action over his performances and social media posts. As of now, Kamra has not responded publicly to the summons. Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Also Read: Supreme Court Denies To Consider Plea Against Allahabad High Court’s Remark ‘Breaking Pajama Strings, Holding Breasts Is Not Rape’