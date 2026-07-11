Mumbai-Pune Rail Disrupted as Bhor Ghat Landslides Force Cancellation of 30 Trains

Central Railway has issued an official notification announcing that 30 long-distance and intercity trains have been cancelled. According to the railway, this decision is the result of landslides on the Bhor Ghat section, and the trains will remain halted till July 17. The landslides between Karjat and Lonavala stations occurred due to heavy rain on July 6, which has impacted three railway lines on the route.

According to the officials, the restoration work is still going on as difficult terrain and critical working conditions are impacting the full resumption of normal services.

Central Railway Cancels 30 Trains

The Central Railway has issued an official release stating that 30 train services on the route have been cancelled, which includes 14 daily trains. The temporarily cancelled daily train services include: Deccan Queen, Deccan Express, Intercity Express services between Mumbai and Pune, the CSMT-Hyderabad Express, Chennai Egmore Superfast Mail and the Hubbali-Dadar Express. These trails will remain halted from July 10 to July 17.

Apart from these trains, Mahalaxmi Express, Jodhpur-Hadapsar Express, Dadar-Satara Express and Dadar-Sainagar Shirdi Express have also been cancelled on specified days during the period. As per the official release, there are some trains which connect Mumbai and Pune with Gorakhpur, Ghazipur City and Hazrat Nizamuddin that have also been cancelled.

Mumbai-Pune Train Services: What Did the Railway Minister Say?

After reviewing the restoration work on Thursday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the landslides were “heavy” and had caused “significant” damage to the surrounding area and railway lines.

In the challenging Bhor Ghat or Khandala Ghat part of the Mumbai-Pune road, there are three tracks: the Middle Line, the Down Line, and the Up Line.

Railway personnel are working with the district administration and the forest department to restore the lines as soon as possible, but officials say that getting building materials to some sites is still difficult.

He also stated that one of the three railway lines has been restored and the work is still on. “Senior officers at the site are closely monitoring the restoration work, and all efforts are being made to normalise train services at the earliest,” the release stated.

For more information, passengers are urged to visit the NTES app or call the railway helpdesk. Additionally, it stated that regular updates are sent via the railway’s official social media accounts.