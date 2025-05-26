Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alerts As Heavy Downpour Disrupts City; Earliest Monsoon Onset In 35 Years

Mumbai faces red and orange alerts after heavy rain lashes the city. IMD confirms early monsoon arrival in Maharashtra, earliest in 35 years.

Heavy rainfall pounded Mumbai late Sunday night, leading to waterlogging in several areas and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue red and orange alerts across parts of the city and its suburbs. The intense downpour, attributed to an early monsoon onset, disrupted normal life and traffic movement.

First proper downpour of the season. Current spell to continue for at least couple of hours and more showers next 24-36 hours. After that decrease in #MumbaiRains. pic.twitter.com/Fy5kfrqjeA — Mumbai Rains (@IndiaWeatherMan) May 26, 2025

Early Morning Rain to Persist, Says IMD

At around 3 am on Monday, the IMD issued an update on X (formerly Twitter): “Light to moderate spell of rainfall is likely to continue over Mumbai and suburban areas during the next 3–4 hours.”

For Monday, the IMD forecast a “generally cloudy sky with heavy rain,” with minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be 24°C and 31°C, respectively. The weekly forecast also indicates consistent rainfall for the entire week, signaling an intense beginning to the monsoon season in the region.

Weather Alerts in Place (May 27, 2025):

Mumbai: Yellow alert for the day, red alert till 9:45 am

Navi Mumbai: Red alert till 9:00 am

Thane and Palghar: Orange alert till 9:00 am

The IMD forecast includes moderate thunderstorms, gusty winds between 41–61 kmph, and intense rain spells.

Red and Orange Alerts Across Mumbai and Nearby Regions

As per the latest IMD warnings:

Red Alert: Eight weather stations are under red alert, including Borivali, Santacruz, Powai, Mulund, Chembur, Worli, Colaba, and Alibag.

Orange Alert: Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan fall under the orange alert category.

Raigad District: Under red alert with warnings of moderate thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong surface winds.

Thane and Palghar Districts: Placed under orange alert for potential heavy rainfall and squalls.

The Madhya Maharashtra region has also been put under orange alert with forecasts of very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls expected on Monday.

Monsoon Arrives Early in Maharashtra and Kerala

In a significant meteorological event, the southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on May 25, marking the earliest onset in 35 years, according to the IMD. Typically, monsoon hits Mumbai by June 11 and Maharashtra around June 7, but this year it has advanced more than two weeks early.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair, cited by PTI, noted that the previous earliest monsoon onset over Maharashtra occurred on May 20, 1999.

Kerala, too, witnessed an early onset of the southwest monsoon on Saturday, beating the usual June 1 schedule.

Why Is the Monsoon Early This Year?

According to M Rajeevan, former Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, early monsoon coverage is not uncommon.

“In 1971, the monsoon at the time of onset covered a large area of Karnataka and parts of Maharashtra. The current active monsoon conditions will likely persist until June 2, aiding further advancement into Maharashtra and eastern India.”

Weather System Behind Mumbai Rains

The IMD explained that a well-marked low-pressure area was situated over south Madhya Maharashtra and nearby regions like Marathwada and North Interior Karnataka. This system is moving eastward and is expected to weaken over the next 24 hours.

This system is responsible for scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra between May 25–27.

