Mumbai Reports First Death By Guillain-Barré Syndrome, Total Death Toll Rises To 8

A 53-year-old woman from Mumbai succumbed to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) on Wednesday, marking the city's first fatality due to the rare neurological disorder. This also brings the total number of GBS-related deaths in Maharashtra to eight, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

A 53-year-old woman from Mumbai succumbed to Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) on Wednesday, marking the city's first fatality due to GBS

A 53-year-old woman from Mumbai succumbed to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) on Wednesday, marking the city’s first fatality due to the rare neurological disorder. This also brings the total number of GBS-related deaths in Maharashtra to eight, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. The fatality occurred just a day after a 37-year-old driver from Pune also lost his life to the condition.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The deceased woman, a resident of Andheri East, was admitted to a hospital with a history of fever and diarrhea. Soon after, she developed ascending paralysis, a common symptom of GBS, which progressively worsened. BMC officials have stated that more details regarding her medical history and treatment are awaited.

Rising Cases in Pune Region

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Pune region has seen a continuous rise in both suspected and confirmed cases of GBS. As of now, the total number of cases has reached 197, with five new detections reported. Health department officials confirmed that these cases include two newly diagnosed patients and three previously identified ones whose test results were confirmed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A health department statement provided further details on the distribution of cases:

172 individuals have been formally diagnosed with GBS.

40 cases have been reported within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits.

92 cases have emerged from newly added villages under the PMC jurisdiction.

29 cases have been recorded in the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic region.

28 cases belong to Pune’s rural areas.

8 cases have been identified in other districts of Maharashtra.

Understanding Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is an autoimmune disorder that often develops a few weeks after a viral or bacterial infection. It results in progressive muscle weakness, starting from the lower limbs and potentially affecting the arms, neck, respiratory system, and swallowing muscles. In severe cases, near-total paralysis can occur.

GBS is more commonly seen in adult males, though it can affect people of all ages and genders.

According to medical experts, approximately 95% of cases begin with weakness in the lower limbs, while in 5% of cases, it starts in the upper body.

While there is no definitive cure for GBS, treatments such as plasma exchange and intravenous immunoglobulin therapy help alleviate symptoms and aid in recovery.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that GBS is not contagious and is not inherited. However, its exact cause remains unknown.

Government Response and Health Measures

In light of the growing number of cases, Union Health Minister JP Nadda convened a high-level meeting on February 3 with Maharashtra’s key health and medical officials. The discussion focused on strengthening the public health response, improving testing facilities, and ensuring effective treatment strategies for affected patients in the state.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely, urging people to remain vigilant and seek medical attention if they experience any unusual neurological symptoms. The health department has also advised hospitals to maintain readiness for handling further cases and to ensure adequate availability of medical resources for GBS treatment.